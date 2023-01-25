Pell City man picks up where family left off in new jewelry repair shop

James Denney has a love for fixing things, polishing and cleaning them — tiny things, some of the most intricate things in many people’s lives.
He also has a love of jewelry, an appreciation for its craftsmanship and detail, as well as the sentimental value attached to many pieces.
Denney comes by the intrigue by tradition, two prior generations of his family having done what he’s now doing in his Pell City shop, taking broken or tarnished things people love and turning them back into the condition they should be.
“It was in the mid-’60s, I believe, when my grandfather had his jewelry store in downtown Pell City,” Denney recalls. “I watched him work all of my life.”
Ross’s Jewelry sat just down the way from the famed Rexall Drugs on Cogswell Avenue, a place where Kirk E. Ross had his business of offering beautiful and keepsake jewelry from the store he operated. But, like his grandson has learned to do, Ross also provided the long-term care and maintenance the pieces could require, taking care of the mishaps or the tarnish that can affect the appearance of a cherished piece.
Denney kind of chuckles when the very tiny pieces of a timepiece are noted by someone watching him work.
Their innate smallness seems to just intrigue him.
He spreads out the inside workings of a delicate women’s watch on a soft fabric, and one by one, inspects and notes what might need replacing or what might just need a little TLC to restore its functionality.
His workshop is located behind the specialty dog boutique, Jazz’m Up, that his wife, Crystal, owns at 1607 Martin Street South in Pell City.
Denney is also taken with working on larger timepieces, he enjoys working on clocks, whether it’s a mantelmodel or a full-sized grandfather’s clock.
The shop is surrounded with his work tables and tools, and he keeps rows of reference books and catalogs handy. Denney completed the Penn Foster program for his trade — those books are kept handy, too — which he says was very thorough and enhanced what he’d learned from the family businesses. The program took two years to complete, and Denney said it was definitely worth the time.
His grandfather wasn’t the only member of his family to take up the art of a jeweler’s craftsmanship; there was also an uncle in the trade. The uncle also made jewelry part of his services, and this is a part of the jewelry business Denney said he wants to do more of himself.
He’s done a lot of study of gemstones and design, and it’s something that he says he can’t wait to literally “get his hands more into.”
His grandfather started out with a store in Arab, and then expanded into other areas, including Leeds and Sumiton, as well as Pell City.
It was his grandfather’s influence that really drove him toward the pursuit, he says: “That really gave me the dream of doing this.”
He still remembers the story his grandfather told him about the first piece he turned his potential talents to, he was a teenager when he decided to take apart an alarm clock and find out what really made it tick.
He took the clock completely apart and fixed it, and says the hands-on interest just grew from there.
As he grows with his business, there are plenty of things Denney has on his list for adding to the services he can offer, he says he really wants to do custom metal engraving and at some point, have a 3-D printer to allow him to form his own metal and plastic pieces, along with the bezels and gears needed for his work.
His shop is called “X-Dross,” and it has great significance to the art he’s devoting himself to doing. The name is a Biblical reference, when God describes his people as having become “dross,” meaning having impurity or foreign matter to them.
And this, after all, is something Denney doesn’t like seeing happen in jewelry creations; they should be shiny and clean, and in good repair, working perfectly.
That’s what makes him smile.
And, his clients, too.
James Denney can be reached by dropping by the shop, calling him at 205-352-5423 or email at jamesadenney10@gmail.com.