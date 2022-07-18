Pell City man looks back after earning gold in Special Olympics last month

PELL CITY — A Pell City man is reflecting after a gold medal finish in the USA Special Olympic Games last month.
Josh Garner, 43, won a gold medal as part of a volleyball team representing Alabama in the games last month in Orlando.
“It was pretty good, but too hot.” he said of the win and the weather.
Garner competed as part of a team sponsored by the Birmingham Based Exceptional Foundation. He said the team competed over the course of several days. After their win they also got to visit Disney World.
Orlando was far from his first first time competing. Garner is a regular competitor in teams with the foundation in sports such as bowling, swimming, basketball, soccer and of course volleyball.
“Josh does all sports,” Garner’s mom, Tammy Maddox, said.
He won a bronze medal at 2003 Special Olympics World Summer Games competing for TEAM USA in Soccer. Garner played goalie and Maddox said he suffered an injury after colliding with another player and kept playing.
“When me and his stepfather and my parents got over there to Dublin, Josh had blood all down his uniform and a bandage over his eye,” she said. “Josh had stitches and he was still playing.”
Garner's apartment in Pell City is filled with medals and jerseys from different competitions and different sports. Maddox said that Garner has been competing with the Exceptional Foundation since he was 16.
“He would go during the summer,” she said, “and after he graduated high school he started going every day.”
Exceptional Foundation Director of Partnership and Outreach Robbie Lee said he's known Garner for about 15 years and has always known him to be an exceptional athlete that really focuses on sportsmanship.
“He's pretty darn good at everything,” he said. “He’s the real deal.”
Lee said that Garner is the only athlete from the Exceptional Foundation that has ever competed on the International level.
Garner's achievements go farther than sports; however, he was the second person with special needs to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in Alabama. Maddox said Garner had to go through much the same process as any other Eagle Scout.
“He did everything he was supposed to do,” she said.
Despite his success already, Garner said he is far from finished, he has already started practice for bowling.