Pell City man killed in highway collision

A two-vehicle accident claimed the life of a Pell City man Wednesday night on Alabama 174, approximately two miles east of Odenville near Kelly Creek Road.
According to St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Joe Sweatt, 61-year-old Tommy Joe Varner of 250 Pine Hill Road in Pell City was declared dead on the scene at approximately 6:16 p.m.
The two vehicles apparently collided head on, and both were located off the roadway as a result of the collision, Sweatt said.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported for medical attention, but was not identified at the scene, Sweatt said.