Pell City man convicted of felony assault with bodily fluids

ASHVILLE — A Pell City man was convicted Tuesday on two counts of felony assault with bodily fluids.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said Randal McCoy, 37, of Pell City was convicted after a single-day jury trial Tuesday.
Assistant District Attorney John DeMarco, who prosecuted the case along with ADA Tiffany Holder, said the case stemmed from an incident April 6, 2020. He said McCoy had been stopped in a traffic stop in Shelby County when it was discovered he had a failure to appear warrant related to a DUI. DeMarco said McCoy was detained and a St. Clair County deputy came to transport him back to the St. Clair County Jail.
Harmon said witnesses testified that as that transport neared its destination McCoy, who had tested positive for COVID-19 before the incident, became agitated and began spitting and blowing air through the partition between himself and the deputy. He said testimony said after arriving at the jail, McCoy spat in the faces of both a St. Clair County deputy and a St. Clair County corrections officer. Harmon said witnesses testified that McCoy made a statement that it was God’s will that the two victims get COVID-19. The two counts in the case are each for a different victim.
Harmon said that assault with bodily fluids is generally a class A misdemeanor, but the fact that McCoy had, and was aware that he had, a communicable disease means the crime is instead charged as a class C felony.
“This is an intent crime,” he said. “If you do that and you have knowledge that you have a communicable disease that makes it a class C felony.”
Harmon said that witnesses also testified to the general fear and anxiety associated with contracting COVID-19 at the time of the incident. He noted that at the time there was neither an effective treatment or vaccination for the virus.
Harmon said that McCoy will be sentenced in a hearing April 27. He said the prosecution has requested to sentence McCoy under Alabama’s habitual offender law because of four prior convictions. Harmon said because of this McCoy could face 15 to 99 years in prison for each count.
Harmon thanked the jury for both their quick decision and attention in the case and gave specific praise to MeMarco and Holder for their work in the case. He said the conviction sends a clear message.
“I think it sends a strong message that in St. Clair County we respect our law enforcement officers,” he said.