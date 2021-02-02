Pell City man charged with sex-offender registration violation

PELL CITY — A Pell City man has been arrested and charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
According to St. Clair County Jail records, John Dobbs, 40, of Pell City was arrested Sunday and charged with failure of an adult sex offender to register with law enforcement. He is also charged with failure to pay registration fees and a violation of identification according to jail records.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department was unavailable to comment on the events leading up to the arrest but jail record list Dobbs’ address as Pell City, which does not match his address in the Alabama Sex Offender Registry, which is listed in Brierfield in Bibb County.
According to Alabama law, sex offenders are required to make notification of changes in address to law enforcement agencies and verify registration information in person every three months.
Dobbs was originally convicted of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy in St. Clair County in 2014.
He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville on a $15,000 bond.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.