Pell City man charged with breaking into cars

A Pell City man has been charged with breaking into and entering at least three motor vehicles in Alpine and Lincoln, according to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
Christian V. Scott, 21, was arrested March 24 after having spent some time in the St. Clair County Jail. According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, the charges here stem from one night in May 2022 when Scott allegedly broke into several vehicles in a subdivision in Alpine while driving around in a gold Toyota Prius.
Jones said numerous vehicles were broken info and rifled, but Scott appeared to have only stolen a GPS system from one and some change from another.
Jones said the victims who did not have anything stolen from them preferred not to press charges.
He also appears to have broken into a vehicle in Lincoln, although details of that case were not readily available.
He then headed back towards Pell City, where allegedly broke into still other cars before being arrested the day after most of the break-ins took place.
Bond in each of the Talladega County cases was set at $7,500, plus Scott also appears to owe Talladega Municipal Court another $1,200. According to jail records, he posted bond and was released from jail Wednesday.
Breaking into and entering a motor vehicle is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.