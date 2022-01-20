Pell City man arrested in connection with assault charges

PELL CITY — A Pell City man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Saturday.
According to jail records, the Pell City Police Department arrested Jose Louis Meuduza, 36, of Pell City on Saturday for a charge of assault first degree. Meuduza is being held in the St.Clair County Jail in Ashville on a $30,000 bond.
Records show that the Pell City Police Department responded to a call at 4:41 a.m. Saturday from the Marathon on Highway 78 about a man bleeding. Upon arrival, officers found the man had been stabbed. The man was treated on the scene by the Pell City Fire Department and transported to the hospital. Interim Police Chief Josh Herren said he was later released.
Herren said the victim had apparently been living in an apartment with Meuduza nearby and appeared to have gotten into a dispute which had escalated to violence. He said the cause of the dispute is currently unknown and officers continue to investigate.