Pell City man accused of breaking and entering back in in jail after accidental release

LINCOLN — A Pell City man accused of breaking into vehicles in Lincoln is back in custody after being mistakenly released.
Lincoln Investigator Demarco Willis said Kerry Lawrence Cox is back in custody after turning himself into the Lincoln Police Department on Monday. Cox had been mistakenly released from custody at the Talladega County Metro Jail on Aug. 12 because of what Willis called a communication error. Cox had been arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle in relation to an incident in late July.
Willis said Cox is accused of breaking into two vehicles July 26 in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Lincoln.
The investigator said that a handgun and wallet were stolen from each vehicle. He said one of the debit cards from the wallets was later used at the Oxford Walmart. Willis said police were able to identify Cox through video from the Walmart thanks to help from the East Metro Crime Center in Oxford.
Cox was arrested for those charges along with a charge of violating his parole Aug. 12 but was mistakenly released later that day. Willis said last week that the parole violation charge should have meant Cox was held in jail without bond, but a communication error allowed him to pay a $12,000 bond for the two charges of breaking and entering a vehicle. He said Cox was returned to jail in Talladega under the custody of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles at around 3 p.m. Monday. Willis said the Oxford Police Department has also obtained a warrant for Cox’s arrest for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
Court records show that Cox has a lengthy criminal history primarily out of Jefferson County. He most recently pleaded guilty to possession of a forged instrument in 2013.