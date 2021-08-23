Pell City looks at street condition report during regular meeting

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council spent its work session Monday night discussing the condition of the city's roads.
During its regular meeting, the council heard from Matt Hawes of CDG Engineers and Associates on a street paving review draft report the company has been compiling for the city.
Hawes said the review is meant to be a look at the state of the city’s roadway network as of this year. He said the purpose of the review is to calculate the pavement condition of each road section in the city..
“We go through and we take a look at every single roadway segment in the city of Pell City and calculate a payment condition rating.” he said adding that this treating system is used by the government at all levels to evaluate roads.
He said roads were also evaluated on whether they required corrective or preventive maintenance and exactly what type of distress they had experienced. These factors give roads their respective condition ratings which are awarded on a 100 point scale.
“There's a lot of advantages to the pavement condition rating,” Hawes said. “It removes a lot of guesswork from where to apply your resurfacing or preventative maintenance hours.”
He said this evaluation process also removes any perceived political bias since CDG is a third party without any knowledge of the community itself on the ground.
Hawes said ultimately each road is then put into a priority index based on the condition rating and if the road is collective, meaning a main thoroughfare, or a local road, which only serves homes or businesses. He said priority is generally weighted to collective roads over local roads.
Hawes said the city last did a street paving review in 2013 which was also used to compare road conditions to what they are now.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the report is an important part of the research required for the city’s capital paving plan, which he said this year will likely be a multimillion dollar project, but also serves another key purpose. The city manager said the report is also compiling which roads in the city’s footprint actually belong to the city. He said there are some roads the city simply has never accepted maintenance of such as county roads, private roads and the roads in some subdivisions.
“All of those exist within the city and sometimes there's confusion, either among the residents, sometimes among the staff and sometimes there's just historical knowledge that gets lost where people are just not sure who maintains certain roads,” Muenger said. “I thought this was a great opportunity for the city to go ahead and finalize our research about the maintenance responsibility for the roads so we could memorialize this into a document that not just rates the roads to be considered for assessment and for resurfaces but also serves two purposes.”
In other matters, the council:
— Held a public hearing regarding the implementation of the Community Development Block Grant Project which saw the installation of a debris screen at the Wastewater Treatment plant;
— Approved change order no. 2 received from Municipal consultants for retention of records for the CDBG Project, the change order has no financial impact;
— Held public hearing on the assessment of abatement costs to properties on Stemley Bridge road, 6th Avenue North and 7th Avenue North, no one spoke at the hearing and resolution regarding all the properties were passed;
— Held a public hearing regarding declaring property on Hazelwood Drive and Deerwood Circle a nuisance and ordering them abated, no one spoke during the hearing and resolutions regarding each of the properties were passed;
— Approved Job description changes making the assistant senior center coordinator position the senior center manager and the GIS specialist position into a planning and zoning assistant;
— Approved an agreement with St. Clair County for central dispatch services for fiscal year 2022 at a rate of $176,598.45,;
— Approved an agreement with St. Clari County regarding emergency management agency services for fiscal year 2022 for $3,500;
— Approved the annexation of property located on D’Mar C Ann Lane owned by Chase Phifer;
— Approved a user agreement with the Alabama Region of the American Cornhole League for used of the 19th Street Armory for regional tournaments,;
— Approved the fiscal year 2022 transportation plan for the Rebuild Alabama Act, the city will receive $70,000 and use it to address issue on Water Tank Hill, the full cost of fixing the entire road is estimated to be $156,000;
— Approved appointing Joe littlejohn and Tiffany Holder to the Library Board;
— Approved resolution electing Wanda Sims and Melvin Gilison to the Special Care Facilities Financing Authority of the city of Pell City