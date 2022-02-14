Pell City looks at restricting proposal, sets priorities for process

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council looked at options Monday as the city begins its redistricting process after the 2020 census.
While the council made no decision on any changing of the city council’s districts, it did listen during its work session to a presentation on initial options with Brett Isom of the Greater Birmingham Regional Planning Commission. Isom is who the city normally works through the process with. He also recently met with the Pell City Board of Education about their own more extensive redistricting needs.
Isom said that there was some need to redraw council districts as the city has grown in the last 10 years. He submitted four proposals to help address that growth in different parts of the city. Three of the proposals kept the city in its current five district organization but with different variations on the shape of each district.
Isom’s first proposal looked at how to better lay out the districts geographically, though he admitted that this first draft did not take into consideration where any of the members of the city council live.
The next two options simply look at how to best serve the city while also maintaining District 2 as a minority-majority voting district. The second proposal did this with a greater allowance for deviation in population between districts, but gave the largest possible majority in District 2.
The third proposal brought the population deviation into a more normal level than even the city’s current levels and still increased the majority in the minority district. Isom said, in reply to a question form Council President Jud Alversonm that plus or minus 5 percent deviation is considered normal, but he's is willing to have higher amount of deviation for the preservation of District 2.
The fourth proposal, which the council did not seem especially in favor of, would split the city into two districts each represented by multiple council members. One district would have three council members and the other two.
“In this type of plan voters cast as many votes as there are seats in an area,” Isom said.
Mayor Bill Pruitt asked Isom if that plan would still have a candidate for each seat be required to be from each of the current districts.
“I guess what I am saying is in section one where you have the three council seats, would you still have a candidate from the original one, the original two and the original three?” Pruitt asked.
Isom said that in that system there would be no such requirement.
“They could all be next door neighbors,” he said.
Councilman Jay Jenkins in particular seemed to find that option undesirable.
“I do think it is important to maintain five districts so that people at least feel like they have representation in their district,” he said. “If you had three or four people elected from one part of town I am not sure that would go over real well with the citizens.”
Jenkins said he otherwise understood why redistricting was necessary and that the line would need to be adjusted somewhat.
Alverson said the council is just in the beginning of the redistricting process but did lay out a few priorities for the process.
“The top priority is we need to maintain a minority-majority district, that goes without saying,” he said.
Alverson said the council also wants to maintain five individual districts.
“I think individual districts that look similar to what they are now is probably the goal,” the president said, “but we also recognize that some lines are going to shift.”
He said growth in the city has happened in some areas more than others which leads to these kinds of changes.
Alverson also said that no member of the council draws districts for a living so they will be relying on Isom’s expertise to help them narrow their focus on certain issues, such as population deviation, and ultimately come out with the best map.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved amending the city’s organizational ordinance to have the city council meetings set for the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The council will continue to have work sessions beginning at 5:30 p.m. on those same days, and in cases where a work session lasts past 6 p.m. will begin meetings immediately following the ending of that work session;
—Approved appointed Rotunda Foreman to the the Board of Director for the Museum of Pell City;
—Approved authorizing the city manager to proceed with a project to update and expand the Kids Kastle at Lakeside Park;
—Approved an update to Civic Center Rules allowing for children ages 16 through 18 to use the workout room as part of their family’s Civic Center Membership without parental accompaniment of their parents approve and they attend a safety course;
—Approved a bid from B&S Sporting Goods for 2022 spring sport uniforms;
—Approved an exclusivity agreement with Oxford Coca-Cola Bottling Company;
—Approved an agreement with Kellis Vegetation Management for vegetation control for the amount of $8,100;
—Approved the purchase of three 60-inch mowers, one 72-inch field mower and 54-inch stand-on mower for the Parks and Recreation Department and two 54-inch mower and one 48-inch mower for the Street Department through the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Contract in the amount of $55,500.