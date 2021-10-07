Pell City Line Dancers to host Halloween dance, Wingnut concert to help Pell City Museum

PELL CITY — The Pell City Line Dancers will host a Halloween dance next week to benefit the Museum of Pell City.
Organizer Doris Munkus said the organization will host the dance, along with local rock group the Wingnuts in concert on Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Celebrations in Pell City.
She said tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased by going to www.museumofpellcity.org or by contacting Doris Munkus at (205) 473-4063.
Munkus said each year the line dancers choose to support a different organization in the community through fundraising, usually through their annual Dancing With Our Stars event.
“We have them (the museum) as our fundraiser this year,” she said. “We wanted to help get them started.”
Munkus said the line dancers were not able to hold Dancing with our Stars because of the pandemic, so they thought the halloween dance would be a fun way to help out.
She said the event is open to all ages and refreshments will be available. Munkus said the event will also feature a costume contest.
She said while the event is called a dance people are welcome to come and just enjoy the Wingnuts.
“You can just come and watch and listen,” Munkus said. “It's just going to be a good, fun evening.”
The museum has been working for the last several years to get started up. Last July, the Pell City Council approved a lease agreement with the museum board for it to use space in the Pell City Municipal Complex right above the Pell City Library. This came after the council and the board had discussed several other locations such as the old Avondale Mills office building and the former Pell City Library building next to city hall.
In August the museum hosted a work day to begin assembling its two exhibits: the locally focused “Way We Worked” exhibit that was originally developed in 2014 and a copy of the “Making of Alabama” state bicentennial exhibit. The museum also recently played host to author and journalist RIck Bragg as he spoke about his new book “The Speckled Beauty.”
Carol Pappas, who serves on the museum board has previously said the board wants to have the museum open by the end of the year or early 2022.