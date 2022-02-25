Pell City Line Dancers announce the return of Dancing With Our Stars

PELL CITY — The Pell City Line Dancers are working to bring back their annual Dancing with Our Stars event next week.
Event Organizer Doris Munkus said the organization is working to bring the event back to the Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts on March 5. She said the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show itself will start at 7 p.m.
Munkus said the event will be the return of the charity dance competition after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year. She said the last event was in early 2020, mere weeks before the world was gripped by COVID-19.
“The last time we had it was February 2020,” she said, “right before we heard about the pandemic.”
That last competition raised $25,559.40 for the St. Clair County Child Advocacy Center and saw 65 dancers compete. The 2020 event raised the largest amount of money the event has seen to date.
Munkus said this year's show looks to be even bigger with a total of 105 dancers from eight couples in the couple divisions and nine groups in the group division. She said this year's show will benefit the Pell City Fire Department and will see Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski and his fire crews once again put on their dancing shoes.
Munkus said He will have some steep competition as he goes against groups from the Pell City Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Coosa Valley Elementary School and both the Pell City High School Majorettes and Danceline. She also said local musician and former “The Voice” contestant Beritt Haynes will also be singing and dancing as part of the competition, though added that it would not be at the same time..
Munkus said supporting the fire department is important to the line dancers who are also planning on supporting the sheriff’s office and police department again in the coming years.
“We just feel like everybody benefits from thom those places,” she said.
Munkus said this year's competition will also continue to have a crowd pleaser award allowing attendees to vote, via text, for their favorite couple or group.
Both $30 and $40 tickets are available for the event at Nationwide Insurance, Magnolia's, Lakeside Nutrition & Metro Bank. Munkus said both ticket tiers include dinner but $40 tickets are for table seating while $30 are for bleachers seating