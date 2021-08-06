Pell City Library will host storyteller Dolores Hydock Wednesday

PELL CITY — The Pell City Library is inviting residents to join them in welcoming master storyteller Dolores Hydock on Wednesday.
According to a news release, the library will host Hydock at noon Aug. 11. She will be presenting two of her best stories, "Cat-echism Class" and "Looking for Luck."
The release said in the first story, Hydock shows how you can learn some unexpected lessons when a cat enters your life. The second story is taken from one of the traditional tales of courage and life wisdom that people told hundreds of years ago before "self help" books.
Hydock has been a featured storyteller at the National Storytelling Festival and served as Teller-in-Residence at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesboro, Tennessee. The release said her work has been featured at concerts, festivals and special events all over the United States. It said her 12 CDs of original stories have received awards from Storytelling World Magazine for excellence in storytelling.
The release said Hydock’s interest in acting began when she won her first blue ribbon for storytelling at the age of 5 in her hometown of Reading, Penn. It said that ss an actress, her performances include but are not limited to “Shirley Valentine,” “Fully Committed,” “Talking Heads,” and “Nothing Sacred: An Evening with Ferrol Sams.” Hydock has also taught acting and storytelling at Birmingham Southern College. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening in Birmingham where she currently resides.
Ms. Hydock’s presentation is part of the library’s ongoing Adult Summer Programming series. The event is free and open to the public. The event will be socially distanced. Masks are welcome but not required.