Pell City Library to host tea with bestselling author Tuesday

PELL CITY — The Pell City Public Library will welcome bestselling author Katherine Reay for afternoon tea Tuesday.
In a news release, the library announced it will host Reay at the library for an Author Event and Afternoon Tea on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Admission to the event will be free.
The release said the event is in connection with a book tour celebrating the release of Reay’s latest novel, “The London House.” The release said that in this work of historical fiction, a young woman sets off on an incredible journey through Britain’s historical World War II spy network, and the glamour of 1930s Paris ... all in an effort to save her family’s reputation, and “claim her future.”
Other novels by this author include, “Dear Mr. Knightley,” “Lizzy and Jane”, “The Printed-Letter Bookshop,” and “The Austen Escape.” Reay Has also penned a full-length work of non-fiction entitled, “Awful Beautiful Life.”
Reay received both a bachelors and masters from Northwestern University. She has lived in England and Ireland, but currently resides outside Chicago, Illinois. She will be in Pell City courtesy of Magic Time Literary Publicity.