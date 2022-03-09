Pell City Library to host blues concert next week

PELL CITY — The Pell City Public Library has announced it will hold a special blues concert Wednesday at noon.
The library announced in a news release it will host Debbie Bond and Rick Asherson for a special concert of soulful Blues, spiced with a touch of soul, jazz and country for the library’s Wild and Wonderful Wednesday series. Admission to the event is free.
The release said attendees can expect an energetic, fun-filled concert with plenty of crowd-pleasing selections and camaraderie. The Tuscaloosa-based duo play throughout the United States though locals might catch them in Alabama at Pepper Place in Birmingham, The Indigo Hotel in Tuscaloosa, or The Capital Oyster Bar in Montgomery before they head to Europe this summer for scheduled concerts there.
Debbie Bond was the co-founder, and for many years the Executive Director, of the Alabama Blues Project, an award-winning organization founded in 1995 to promote and preserve Alabama’s outstanding blues heritage. The release said the singer, guitar player and songwriter has played with many of the older, traditional Alabama blues musicians for more than 30 years, including Johnny Shines, Eddie Kirkland, and Willie King in clubs, schools, and on festival stages. Her performance and association with mentor, Johnny Shines actually inspired the creation of the Alabama Blues Project. Bond made her musical debut in West Africa where she lived as a child with her anthropologist mother, and formed her first band in Brighton, England while attending college.
In addition to her talent in music, the release said Bond is also an award-winning videographer who worked for Tuscaloosa-based Alabama Public Television. Many of the independent projects that she worked on there, in the 1980s, are archived at the Smithsonian Institute. More recently, she has presented live showcases of Alabama blues women.
Rick Asherson has played harmonica, guitar, and piano since the 1960s in his native city of London. The release said since his move to Alabama in 2001, he has played keyboards and the harmonica with such blues greats as Willie King, Caroline Shines, Eddie Kirkland, Little Jimmy Reed, and B.J. Miller. He has a background vocationally in computer programming, osteopathy, and nonprofit administration.
Asherson served as assistant director of the Alabama Blues Project from 2003-11. The release said while there he used grants to enhance the growth of the Alabama Blue Project,and worked to develop the Alabama Blues Project’s educational program, curriculum, and traveling exhibitions. He continues to instruct, as time permits, with the Alabama Blue Project’s award-winning after school programs and residencies.