Pell City Library to host author Susan Meissner next Wednesday

PELL CITY — The Pell City Public Library will host author Susan Meissner next Wednesday.
According to a news release, the library will welcome best-selling author Meissner for a meet and greet July 28 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a book talk at 11 a.m.
The release said she will present her latest work of historical fiction, entitled “The Nature of Fragile Things.” It said in this novel, set in 1905 Manhattan, the fates of three women intertwine on the eve of a devastating earthquake, leading them on a perilous journey that tests their resiliency and resolve.
The release said Meissner’s other works for historical fiction include “As Bright as Heaven,” “A Fall of Marigolds,” “Secrets of a Charmed Life”, “The Last Year of the War,” and many others. A California native, she is also a speaker and writing workshop leader with a background in community journalism.
The event is a part of our ongoing 2021 Adult Summer Programming series and is free and open to the public.