Pell City Library hosts Jackie Robinson talk in honor of 75 anniversary of rookie season

The Pell City library gave residents a look into sports history this week with a talk on Jackie Robinson and the quest to integrate Major League Baseball.
In honor of the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s debut season with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, the library hosted a talk by Sports Historian and former ESPN Researcher Mark Kelly.
Kelly’s talk focused on Robinson and the people around him that made integration possible like Dodgers club president Branch Rickey. He also highlighted how Robinson was the right man for the job of integrating baseball.
“Robinson himself was a great athlete,” Kelly said.
He said Robinson was the younger brother of Olympic silver medalist Mack Robinson and had a successful athletic career in both high school and college. Kelly said Robinson lettered in four sports at UCLA. Riobinson also spent time in the army during World War II and began playing for the the Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro American League in 1945.
Kelly said eventually Rickey’s search for a player to integrate baseball led him to Robinson.
He said what led Rickey to Robinson was more than his record. Kelly said at the time other Black players like Satchel Paige had better records. The difference was his character, Kelly said. Rickey was looking for someone who could take the pressure and not rise to provocation.
Kelly said after a meeting between Robinson and Rickey in 1945, the Dodgers president signed Robinson to play for the Dodgers’ International League affiliate, the Montreal Royals, in the 1946 season. Robinson started with the Dodgers in 1947 despite pushback from some fans and players.
In one story, Kelly said some Dodgers players got a petition together against Robinson playing. He said when Dodgers Manager Leo Durocher heard about the petition he got the team together in the middle of the night at a hotel to address the issue.
“He says to them, ‘I hear some of you guys started a petition. Well, you pretty much know what you can do with that petition,’” Kelly said.
He said Durocher told the players that he didn't care what color someone's skin was, or even if they were a zebra, if they were the best player they were going to play. Kelly said Durocher also pointed out that Robinson was going to make the team a lot of money and anyone not interested in making money could find another ball club to play for.
“He wasn't going to put up early on with anyone complaining,” Kelly said.
He said Robinson ultimately proved Durocher right while playing for Montreal in 1946.
“He led the league in hitting. He led the league in on-base percentage,” Kelly said. “(He had) 155 hits and led the league with 113 runs.”
He said Robinson even had more walks than strikeouts, something unheard of today.
“They dominated with Jackie Robinson,” Kelly said. “They won the International championship, which is called the Governor’s Championship, which was their version of the World Series. Robinson was named the MVP.”
Kelly said Robinson went on to give similar results for the Dodgers beginning in 1947.
“From 1947 to 1953, only Stan Musial had more runs scored than he did, out of all the ball players,” he said, “and only Stan Musial had more hits than Robinson did. Just to give you an idea of how good Robinson was.”
Kelly said Robinson also opened the door for many more Black and Hispanic players in Major League Baseball, especially in the National League.