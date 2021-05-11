Pell City Library announces summer reading program

The Pell City Library has announced its summer reading program.
According to a news release, the library is kicking off its annual program with an outdoor Safari event featuring Snobiz, snacks, outdoor games and more. The first 200 to register this year will receive a free Safari prize box at the kickoff.
The kickoff will be in the parking lot of the Pell City Municipal Complex on May 26 from 2-6 p.m. Summer Reading participants and their families can come join the fun and pick up their prize boxes anytime during that window. The event is sponsored by The Pell City Library Guild, Trussell Funderburg Rea Bell & Furgerson and McDonald’s Pell City.
The release said the program encourages students to continue reading throughout the summer, bridging the gap between the school years. After creating an account, participants can track the minutes they read, and every hour read is an automatic entry for a grand prize drawing at the end of the Program.
This year, to keep students engaged, the library will feature weekly digital performances on its Facebook page. These performances are designed to engage and entertain student readers in their own homes and keep them reading all summer.
Residents can sign up now by finding Pell City Library on Facebook or by visiting pellcitylibrary.com. Only the first 200 to register will receive a FREE "Safari Prize Box.”
Those seeking the register can go pellcitylibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 to get started.