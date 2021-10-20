Pell City launches website to promote tax vote

PELL CITY — The Pell City Board of Education has launched a website to promote the Nov. 16 milage tax referendum.
This week the school system launched www.pckidscount.com to give residents more resources about the upcoming vote. The purpose of the vote is to decide on a five mil, or five-thousandths of a cent, property tax increase for the schools attendance zone which includes Pell City, Riverside and other unincorporated areas around Pell City. Residents of all of these areas will have a say in the final vote.
Superintendent Dr. James Martin said the website offers a lot of information for people who want to know more about the referendum and what the school plans to do with the extra money. He said it has a frequently asked questions section, a section explaining what a mil is and how it affects a person’s taxes and a section showing how Pell City compares to other nearby systems as far as school related taxes.
“And also we have what our plans are and some renderings of what our plans are for our facilities,” Martin said.
He said this information is largely the same as the powerpoint he showed at the system's May public forum and has since been showing to individual community groups. Martin said the proposal includes things like the complete renovation of Pell City High School along with a new cafeteria and band hall, storm shelters for Eden Elementary and Coosa Valley Elementary, add full time art and music teachers for all of the elementary schools and upgrade Pete Rich Stadium with artificial turf and a new drainage system.
In an overview of the website during the board's regular meeting Tuesday, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Leah Stover said it also offers videos featuring parents, teachers, school administrators and even Mayor Bill Pruitt talking about the importance of the referendum.
She said the website also offers a calculator to help people understand how their monthly and annual taxes would change based on the referendum. She said it also has resources allowing people to look up the assessed value, the value used to calculate taxes, of their home.
“It is far far less than what most people would imagine,” Stover said. “If they will go and just pull that information off and input it into this calculator they will see this is really a very minor sacrifice for a major major impact.”
Martin said it's important for residents to remember that property taxes are determined by assessed value not appraised value, meaning they are likely only being taxed on 10 percent of the total value of the property. Especially if they are claiming a homestead exemption on their taxes.
Stover said the campaign also includes a mailer and a Facebook page that is being monitored daily to answer any questions. She said information will also be given out at school open houses.
Martin stressed that every family living in the system's attendance zone, whether they are in the city limits of Pell City or not, will get to vote on the referendum and the system wants to hear from them. When asked if the referendum has anything to do with recent moves by the board to give representation to areas of the attendance zone outside of the city limits, Martin said the two issues aren’t related.
“The referendum is really based on what our school systems need and what our kids need to be successful and the representation piece is giving people the voice they have deserved all along,” he said. “That's one thing I don’t want people to think, that that was a ploy for something else, it's really what was right.”
Martin said the representation problem should have been fixed 40 years ago when the school system was formed.
When the system was formed in 1982, the board’s districts were created exactly the same as Pell City Council election districts, with no districts representing county areas. While at the time city students made up a majority of the students in the system, demographics have since shifted and now county students make up around 52 percent of students in the system.
Martin said the board approved beginning the process of redistricting in May and the system remains committed to completing that process no matter what happens with the referendum.
He said if the referendum fails the system will have to put many of their plans for facility upgrades on hold. Martin said they would focus on projects that are doable with current funding, but they likely would take much longer to complete. He said the system would likely also look into refining their plans in order to try to pass a referendum at another time.