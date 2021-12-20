Pell City junior high cheerleaders place second in state competition

PELL CITY — The Pell CIty Junior High Cheerleaders placed second this month in state championships, in only their second year competing.
The junior high squad competed earlier this month in the Alabama High School Athletic Association state championships, bringing home second place with a score of 94.6. Pell City was beaten out only by Liberty Parkway, which won with a score of 95.3.
He team was honored during the Pell City Board of Educations Regular Meeting on Dec. 14. Superintendent Dr. James Martin congratulated the students along with Cheer Sponsor Niya Crawford and Competition Coach Agie Gowens during his usual recognitions at the beginning of the meeting.
“We were robbed, by the way, if we got out-scored, because we should have won,” Martin said, adding that he felt Pell City’s students always deserved to win.
Crawford said she and Gowens are proud of the students and all the hard work they have put into the competition.
“It honestly feels amazing,” she said. “They worked extremely hard.”
Crawford said the competition requires teams to put together a three-minute routine that features a band chant, offense and defense chant, a sideline cheer and a fight song. She said teams are then scored on aspects such as crowd involvement, motions synchronization, and volume.
Crawford said several students and parents came to the competition which helped improve the team’s score for crowd involvement.
She said the routine itself is an evolution of what the squad uses for football and basketball taken to another level.
“We always build on it,” Crawford said. “We build on it throughout the whole season so it's easier for the girls to adapt the routine.”
She said the routine itself was brought together by Gowens. Crawford said the competition coach dug in and did a lot of research to prepare a routine they thought could be successful.
She said getting prepared took an incredible amount of practice, with the team practicing six days a week leading up to the championship. Crawford said while the team worked incredibly hard they still did not practice as much as some other teams in the state.
“There are some squads even at the junior high level that will do two a days,” she said, referring to the practice of having practice twice a day often used by sports teams.
Crawford said she and Gowens felt ample practice and dedication was important, something they learned in their own respective careers in competitive cheer. She said that the whole team had to be all in to be successful, which the students were on board with.
“They work,” she said. “They are complete athletes in my opinion.”
That hard work has paid off. This is only Pell City’s second year competing in cheerleading and is an improvement from last year where the team got fourth.
Crawford said the students definitely seem to feel the accomplishment of how they have done the past two years and how much they have improved.
“I think they are extremely proud of themselves,” she said, adding that they were able to see just how much their hard work matters.