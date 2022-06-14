Pell city JROTC cadet honored at annual camp

A Pell City High School JROTC cadet was honored recently at her annual JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge.
Senior Army Instructor Col Larry Hearn said upcoming PCHS senior and Battalion Commander Aden Kastens was given an award for most physically fit female cadet and cadet of the day during the annual camp held at The Alabama 4-H Camp in Columbiana on June 3-6.
Hearn said Kastens attended the camp with upcoming juniors Ryan Brasher, Amy Cardenas and Peyton Pack and upcoming sophomores Aubie Slovensky and Ryan Brasher.
The colonel said JCLC is four day summer camp where about 600 cadets from various schools in Alabama meet to engage in activities such as canoeing, paddle boating, wall climbing, clover hops, low ropes, survival introduction, environmental science, herpetology, astronomy, and drill and ceremony. He said the intent of the camp is to challenge cadets in an austere environment in an effort to develop and improve their leadership, communication, social skills and confidence. Each activity is a four hours block of instructions, led by a certified 4-H Camp representative. Also during camp, cadets take a timed physical fitness test consisting of push-ups, sit-ups and one-mile run.
Hearn said this year camp is broken down into three cycles over a period of three week, with each cycle consisting of about 200 cadets.
He said to be eligible to attend the camp, cadets must be in good academic/discipline standing, participate in the physical training and achieve a high level of physical fitness,commit to returning to the JROTC program the following school year and not have any serious health issues.