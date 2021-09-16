Pell City Huddle House hosting fundraiser for elementary school

PELL CITY — The local Huddle House is hosting a fundraiser for Iola Roberts Elementary school until Oct. 9.
Field Marketing Manager Brianna Betts said the restaurant is welcoming residents who want to eat in, get take-out, or just stop by to donate money for the school during the fundraising period.
She said all customers need to do is say they wish to donate. All of that money will be gathered up after Oct. 9 and put on a gift card to be donated completely to the school.
“We wanted to do something that would be easy for our locations to execute, but also gives 100 percent back to the school,” Betts said.
She said people who donate $5 or more will also receive a voucher for $5 off their next check at the restaurant.
“That's kind of like Huddle House’s way of saying thank you to them for donating to the community,” Betts said.
She said the fundraiser is not something unique to Pell City, but the decision to benefit Iola Roberts was. Betts said most restaurants chose the school they are donating to because of prior relationships or knowledge of the community, but because of the Pell City locations' more recent opening she helped choose the school.
“Obviously, they are literally across the street from us, so geographically it made sense,” she said, “but also when I first traveled to Pell City when we were opening the location … that was the first school I went into. They were super welcoming so it's kind of a thank you back to them for welcoming us to the community.”
Betts said on that first visit people at the school said they had been watching the construction on the restaurant and were excited for it to open.
“It's been a year now since we opened that location and they were just so friendly to me when I went there so that was a nice welcome for me,” she said.
Betts said the fundraiser is part of Huddle House’s general policy of giving back to the community, which they feel they can best do by helping thes schools.
“It's always been a big cornerstone for Huddle House,” she said. “We typically are in smaller communities, Pell City is actually one of the larger communities that we’re in, so it's always been important to integrate and be part of the community.”
She said on top of the funds raised by the restaurant, Huddle House will also be donating 500 No. 2 pencils to the school.
Betts said the fundraiser is ultimately just a good way for the local Huddle House to give back while at the same time telling residents that they want to be part of the community.
“It just gives us an opportunity to give back to the school as well as hopefully earn some new customers that see the good we are trying to do and give us a chance to provide good food and service to them and hopefully enjoy it and keep coming back,“ she said. “We think it's mutually beneficial for everybody.”