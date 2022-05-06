Pell City hosts benefit softball tournament for young athlete after cancer diagnosis

PELL CITY — Youth softball players from around the area came together Saturday to help one of their own in Pell City’s Annabelle Ashworth.
Pell City Athletics Director Joey Morrow said 33 youth softball teams participated in a tournament benefiting Ashworth and her family. He said the Pell City 12-year-old has been competing in city league for much of her life and was recently diagnosed with a form of childhood cancer.
Morrow said the city raised more than $8,000 to help Ashworth’s family. He said the money is to help with expenses from Ashworth’s treatment.
Pell City Softball Coordinator Josh Hibbs said the tournament was meant to be a way for the city to give back to a family that has long been part of the Pell City Park and Recreation family.
“It was something we definitely could do to give back to the family,” he said.
Hibbs said not only is Ashworth a lifelong player in Pell City’s rec league but her mom has also been a coach.
Morrow said the tournament included rec league teams from several nearby cities and had brackets for 6-and-under, 8-and-under, 10-and-under and 12-and-under teams. He said the 12-and-under bracket started off with Ashworth hitting the field to throw out the first pitch. Murrow said she was escorted to the field by the Pell City Fire Department.
The athletics director said the event was also well attended with the concession stand even running out of food and drinks. Park and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said that's something he's never seen happen before. Morrow said the community really showed up for the event.
“The whole community showed up to give back to this family,” he said.
Edge said that he felt incredibly proud of the park and rec staff which has been planning the event for six weeks.
“I thought it was really cool we could offer something for a family,” he said. “All of them stepped up to make it as successful as it was.”
Yet, Morrow said he and his coordinators were happy to be able to help.
“It was a great honor that we are in a position to be able to do that,” the athletics director said. “That's something that my whole staff is proud to be able to do.”