Pell City hospice caregiver volunteers for South African team

She was one of a team of 20, each trained in their specialty areas of hospice care making the trip, a trip Renae Dorroh of Pell City said is hard to find the right words for.
The 8,000-mile journey delivered the home health care volunteers to Cape Town, South Africa, where Dorroh said she witnessed things she’d never seen before.
As a physical therapy assistant, and after joining with the other volunteers from Compassus, Dorroh speaks of the experience that took her face to face with patients on the other side of the world, working with those in the company’s sister program in Cape Town, Living Hope.
“We were welcomed with open arms to serve in the townships and within the hospital,” she said. “Living Hope has multiple programs for life skills, agricultural training, health care, substance abuse recovery and family strengthening. How can I ever find the words to share this experience? I am beyond grateful to Compassus for the opportunity to serve in South Africa with Living Hope ministries.”
The Compassus interdisciplinary team, which included registered nurses, hospice aides, a social worker, volunteer coordinator, chaplain and other team members, spent a week in Cape Town working side by side with Living Hope clinicians.
Through a partnership formed in 2011, Compassus provides financial aid, medical supplies and health care expertise to support Living Hope’s health care and hospice services in the impoverished township communities of Cape Town.
Compassus matches voluntary employee donations dollar for dollar, and in 2021, donated more than $120,000 to the ministry-based nonprofit.
“I am so thankful we were given the privilege to see care provided with such attention and love, in some of the most beautiful places I have ever seen,” Dorroh said. “I’ll never forget the experience of working alongside the friends I made from the states and in South Africa in the beauty of God’s creation.”
Living Hope offers health care services, counseling and education to more than 200,000 underprivileged residents in Cape Town.
Its programs focus on social and economic empowerment; general health and hospice care; HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment; and other chronic illness care. Living Hope provides healthcare for more than 100,000 South Africans annually through in-home visits, medical clinics and a 22- bed inpatient hospice center.
“Compassus has a calling to deliver compassionate care not only in our local communities, but around the world. Our efforts have an even broader impact when we get to serve alongside a partner like Living Hope,” said Pell City Home Health Executive Director Melissa Burgos. “This was a life-changing experience for all involved, and I hope it encourages others to do their part, however small, to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”
For more information about Compassus-Pell City, visit compassus.com/locations/alabama/pell-city or call (205) 822-4033. Compassus provides a continuum of home-based services including home health, infusion therapy, palliative and hospice care. Nearly 6,000 team members in 200 locations and 30 states provide high-quality care and manage patients’ advanced illnesses in partnership with health systems, physician groups and long-term care partners.
The Compassus brand promise, “Care for who I am,” reflects its unique care delivery model, which focuses on each person as an individual as well as a patient to improve their quality of life in a meaningful way. Learn more at compassus.com or follow @Compassus on Facebook or LinkedIn.