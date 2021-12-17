Pell City honors long time employees at Christmas Luncheon

PELL CITY — The city of Pell City recognized five employees Friday during its annual Christmas luncheon Friday for having 20 years of service with the city.
City Manager Brian Muenger handed out commemorative plaques to wastewater workers J.R. Robinson and Gary Robinson, Police Investigator Brandon McWaters, Police Lt. Don Newton and Police Capt. Joshua Herron during the luncheon.
Muenger said the luncheon is a time for the city to recognize all of its employees together, but special recognition is always given to employees who have been with the city for many years.
He said that is especially important because of the challenges of the last few years, but that it's important that employees know they are appreciated every year for the little things they do to keep the city running.
“Our employees have really one above and beyond over the last couple of years,” Muenger said, “but every year is important, there are lots of things people do everyday that nobody says thank you for.”
Mayor Bill Pruitt started the luncheon by saying it was nice to have the whole staff together after not being able to have the event last year because of the pandemic.
“It's nice to be back together with family,” he said.
Pruitt said he feels it's important to tell employees that they are appreciated.
“The biggest thing about getting back to do this is this is the one time we get to tell the group as a whole thank you.” he said, adding that they deserve it.
Pruitt said one expectation he had before he was elected was that he would get a lot of complaints. He said, in fact, he's received more call and emails bragging about city employees than complaining.
“As you look around the rest of the county and just listen to people from other communities I think that's huge,” he said “I think that says alot about our employees.
City Councilman Jay Jenkins said in his remarks that the council could not do what it does without the city’s employees.