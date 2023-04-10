Pell City Historical Society hosts Pell City History Day

During Pell City’s History Day hosted by the Pell City Historical Society Monday afternoon, there was a commemorative cake, special exhibits and a video presentation to highlight the city down through the decades and a day set aside to tour the city’s brand new Museum of Pell City. The festivities took place inside Pell City’s Municipal Complex, which also houses the museum, which opened to the public last month.
The museum features interactive exhibits, collections of vintage photographs, and video presentations from a number of Pell City residents who share their memories for others. Throughout the month of April, with the exception of April 8, the Pell City Historical Society and The Heart of Pell City host walking tours each Saturday starting downtown at city hall, with tours set for 10 a.m. and noon.