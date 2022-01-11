Pell City High School's Jahzara Elm appointed West Point

PELL CITY — Pell City High School senior Jahzara Elm has been appointed to the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Elm was recognized for her achievement during the Pell City Board of Education’s December meeting by Superintendent Dr. James Martin.
“She is the first student from Pell City High School to receive this nomination to the United States Military Academy and she also scored a 30 on the ACT,” Martin said.
While Martin spoke of the achievement in terms of the school, Elm says her appointment stems from a lifelong goal. She said her father had enlisted in the Army and she planned to do the same. Elm said that plan changed when she learned about West Point in her freshman year of high school. She said her plan had been just to take it easy in school and enlist, but instead decided she wanted to take on the challenge of getting in. Elm said she then had people telling her to manage her expectations and tell her she needed a back up plan.
“It's a 10 percent acceptance rate or an 8 percent acceptance rate to get into this school.,” Elm said. “Of course people know that it's that low, it's like trying to get into an Ivy League School, and they're not the most supportive.”
She said that changed when she moved to Pell City in January of 2021. Elm said Pell City JROTC Instructor Col. Larry Hearn really pushed her to finish her application.
“I think when I got here is when I realized I need to actually finish this application and work on it and put all my effort towards that,” She said. “[Col Hearn] was like the first first person to think I could actually get in.”
Elm said her application process really began last January after receiving that push from Hearn. As part of the process, she needed to get teacher recommendations, write three candidate statements, and finally get a nomination. Elm said the nomination is the tricky part as they generally need to be from the president of the United States, the vice-president or a member of Congress. The only other way to get a nomination is through a service connected nomination, which requires the candidate to be the child of a career military personnel or disable or deceased veterans, the child of a medal of honor recipient, an active duty soldier or a member of a JROTC or ROTC that is listed as an Honor Unit with Distinction.
Elm said Pell City has that designation so she was able to receive a nomination through the school. Hearn said he personally wrote a letter for Elm's nomination.
The colonel said he felt Elm was incredibly qualified for West Point, but also that she was willing to do the research and learn the process to get in, which is not and is not meant to be easy.
“The one thing that I teach is: I do care about your intelligence, I do care about your lack of intelligence, if there is such a thing, to get you where you need to be, but more importantly I‘m going to teach you process,” Hearn said. “You cannot make it in this world without understanding the process and that's the one thing she's got.”
Elm said that researching that process and following it is what got her the appointment.
“I realize I would have regretted it a million times over again if I wouldnt have finished that application,” she said. “It doesn't even feel quite real yet but it's so exciting. At this point I am so ready to go to West Point.”
Elm said her next step will be a campus tour with her parents in February. Her journey as a cadet will begin June 27 when she leaves for a six-week basic training.