Pell City High School looks at old and new traditions during FFA week

PELL CITY — The Pell City High School FFA is celebrating FFA week with a full docket of events throughout the week.
Pell City Agriscience Teacher and FFA Sponsor Laycie Bunt said the week of President’s Day is set aside by the National FFA each year as a time to celebrate the program. She said Pell City has always celebrated the week with several traditions for FFA members and faculty.
“We just take this week to highlight the program,” Bunt said. “This is my favorite week of the year.”
She said the students kicked off the week with an expanded version of one of these traditions by cooking breakfast for the faculty and staff at the high school on Monday.
“We always do either a lunch or a breakfast at some point during the week,” Bunt said, adding that this year students wanted to do the breakfast on President’s Day itself, when most students were out of school.
She said doing the breakfast on the students day off gave teachers time to actually enjoy the meal.
Bunt said students did not want just to stick to old traditions this year, but also create new ones. To help with that, Paige Siegler, one of the other two agriscience teachers at PCHS, worked to set up a Drive Your Tractor to School Day. The final agriscience teacher is Ben Castleberry. Bunt said both Siegler and Castleberry are her former students and have been working to uphold old traditions and build new ones for the FFA chapter they were once a part of.
“I think it's so cool that they want to keep the traditions that they did when they were in FFA at Pell City,” she said.
The inaugural tractor parade was held Tuesday morning and saw students take tractors of all shapes and sizes from Avondale to PCHS.
To get the event off the ground, Bunt said Siegler had to get permission from Superintendent James Martin, Acting Police Chief Joshua Herren and City Manager Brian Muenger.
“We’ve gone all over the whole city basically,” she joked about the process.
Bunt said Muenger seemed particularly supportive of the idea and ultimately the parade took a route down 1st Avenue.
PCHS Principal Richard Garris, who stepped out of the school Tuesday morning to view the tractors coming across the parking lot, said that he thought the tractor parade was a great idea and that it meant alot to students to be able to hold the event.
Bunt said FFA members will also take part in a tradition called Blue Hand-Green Hand Day on Tuesday. She said the time honored tradition sees students paint their hand a certain color based on how many years they have been in FFA. They then put their painted handprint on a board and sign next to it. That board will hang in the school shop for a year, until the next FFA week.
Bunt said the tradition gets its name from the color of the paint used as first year members use green while second years use blue. Third and fourth year students use yellow and red respectively. Bunt said this year, eighth grade students will also be able to participate and will paint their hand orange.
“We have been doing that ever since I have been at Pell City,” Bunt said, noting that Tuesday will mix a new tradition with an old one.
She said on Wednesday, the FFA will go to Coosa Valley and Eden Elementary to teach second graders about agriculture and show a few live animals. On Thursday, the school will host an agriscience career exploration day at CEPA. She said this will allow students to meet with professionals from various careers related to agriscience.
Bunt said FFA week will end with students competing in the annual Ag Olympics, which Pell City has hosted for many years, barring last year's pandemic related cancellation. She said a total of nine schools will come together to compete in various agriscience themed events.
Because of last year’s cancellation, Ohatchee remains the current reigning champion of the event, but Bunt emphasized that Pell City students are prepared to go for the crown themselves.
“We want our trophy back,” she said.