Pell City High School catches fist place in weekend fishing tournament

PELL CITY — The Pell City High School fishing team caught a winner this weekend with a first-place finish at a Lake Eufaula fishing tournament.
On Saturday, high school anglers Mason Hollis and Zac Hutson placed first, while the team of Colin Smith and Peyton Smith took third place in the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association Lake Eufaula tournament. The Pell City team itself placed first in the tournament overall.
Fishing Coach Rhonda Parker said the winning two man teams competed in two of the six boats that represented the high school which competed in the tournament along with one boat with angler from Duran North Junior High School. She said the victory came in the fishing team's first tournament as a part of the ASABFA spring fishing trail and its second stop on four straight weekends of tournaments.
Parker said each year the trial gives teams several lakes to choose from as far as where they compete. She said Pell City has chosen this year to focus on Lake Eufaula, Lake Guntersville and Lake Logan Martin.
Parker said each pair of anglers are joined by a boat captain. She said the captain is required to be 21 and is usually filled by parent volunteers. The anglers focus on the fishing and together must work to catch five bass by time to weigh in. The fish are then weighed together and the boat with the highest cumulative weight is declared the winner.
Parker said that means generally starting before dark and fishing all day no matter the conditions.
“You have to really love to fish to participate in these tournaments,” she said. “They have so much passion for this.”
Parker said she is very proud of the work that the entire team put into this tournament.
“We have a wonderful group of boys,” she said. “I am so proud of these boys.”