Pell City High School bookkeeper set to retire after 51 years

PELL CITY — Longtime Pell City bookkeeper Betty Scott is retiring from the school system she has been with since before its founding.
While Scott insists she is not interesting reading, her commitment to Pell City has been an enduring part of the school for many years. She was born in Pell City and graduated from the school she will be retiring from in a month.
Scott said she began working in what would eventually be the Pell City School District in 1970 at what is now Duran South Junior High School.
“They were still a county system,” she said. “It was the year they started Pell City Intermediate School.”
Scott said the school had only recently integrated when then Principal Bill Howell asked her to be the bookkeeper. She began her current job at Pell City High School in 1973 when Howell became principal.
“We spent three years there and then came here and I’ve been here ever since,” she said.
Since then Scott said she's worked through around 14 different principals throughout the years.
“Some stayed a while and some like Mr. Howell, he left being principal and went to a co-op program,” she said “Some stayed a while and some didn't stay very long.”
Scott said this even sometimes affected her job, as getting all the paperwork done every time could be difficult.
“It makes it hard when they change quite often,” she said, laughing.
Scott said she started out by handling just about everything in the front office, not just bookkeeping. At one point she said she was even handling the bookkeeping for the school lunchroom, which is now handled by the central office.
“That came several years after it became the Pell City School System,” Scott said.
It wasn't the only thing that changed when the school system was formed in 1982. She said the St. Clair County School System originally had two central offices, one in the Pell City Courthouse and one in Ashville. Scott said at the time, she had to keep up with which office she was dealing with, which changed when Pell City Schools were formed.
“When it became Pell City school system, then of course there was just one main office,” she said. “So that was a little easier.”
Scott said she doesn’t really remember when her job became just about bookkeeping, but eventually the school hired more office staff. She said after that her job became just keeping all the money in the school straight.
It's not been the only thing she's helped out with over the years, however. Scott is a piano player and taught others to play since even before beginning her job at the school. She also used her talents to play for the high school choir under late band director Ronnie White.
“I played for him to do the choir for about 15 years,” Scott said, adding that she also played for Corey Funderburg for two years.
She said she used to go to the band room, which is now named after White, for one period each day to practice for the choir.
“I enjoyed that because I am a music person and I enjoyed that it was a little different,” Scott said.
It also gave her an opportunity to interact with students, which Scott said she's enjoyed throughout her career.
“I enjoyed being around them, connecting with them and being a part of their lives,” she said.
Another thing Scott said she's done throughout her career is manage the ticket sales at each gate at sporting events. She said she had not missed a football game from 1973 until she stopped in 2019.
Scott said she has stayed with the school for so long because ultimately she's always liked her job.
“I enjoyed it and it just became my life,” she said.
Scott said she's not completely sure what she will do with herself after her retirement. She said she will still be around the school some, however, as she has agreed to do contract work for the system.