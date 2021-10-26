Pell City High School band tops off marching season with third straight superior scores

PELL CITY — The Pell City High School Band of Gold received its third set of superior ratings and several best in class awards at a competition this weekend.
The band competed at its final marching competition of the season Saturday at the Peach State Band Festival In Rome, Ga. Corey Funderburg said the band topped off a successful season by placing first in its division and third overall at the competition. He said the band’s drum major, drumline, dance line and majorettes received best in class awards for their performances during the competition. The director said the drum line, dance line and majorettes also received those awards at the Mid South Marching Festival and the Lake Martin Marching Invitational.
Acting Pell City High School Principal Richard Garris said the school is proud of its band for having such a successful year. Garris, who previously served as principal at Duran North Junior High School, said he has learned a lot about the band since he was named acting principal in May.
“Being the principal of the high school, it's really brought forward how hard they work,” he said. “It's always good to have success.”
Garris said he also appreicates the Pell City Board of Education approving the band's trip to Georgia during its meeting last week, which made good showing possible.
Funderburg said this successful marching season is a big change from last year when students were not able to compete at all. He said the band still performed at football games, but didn’t go to any competitions because of the pandemic. Funderburg said that left him not sure what the students would have to build from for this year.
“We weren’t really sure how we were going to pick up after COVID hit us pretty hard in 2020,” he said.
Yet, Funderburg said this marching season the students “were hungry” and dove back into working on this year's marching show and it paid off.
“We’ve had a really good year, all year,” he said. “Every week they have been getting better.”
Funderburg said that steady improvement week to week and show to show is what he encourages his students to aim for.
“I tell a kid you will never have a 100 percent performance” he said, adding that most bands do the normal things well so improvement is about working on the fine details and improving each time.
Funderburg said the students in the band have succeeded in doing that.
“This group really surpassed our expectations for the school year,” he said.
Funderburg said the students have exceeded those expectations with a show called “From The Ashes,” which features a blend of the pop songs such as “Phoenix” by Fall Out Boy and “Ashes” by Celine Dion with the more classical “Finale” from the “Firebird Suite” by Igor Stravinsky.
He said, appropriately considering the band's previous season, the show is centered on the mythical Phoenix and rising after adversity. Funderburg said the show is somewhat unconventional compared to the pop music based shows of most high school bands and features an equally unconventional drill, but the community has loved it on Friday nights as much as judges have at competition.
“Our community is very supportive of our band program,” he said. “This is probably one of my favorite shoes I have done so far.”
Funderburg said that sentiment is one shared by many of the students performing the show, which allows them to feel ownership of it.
He said the success shows that they did take that ownership and that the process works, but most of all it gives the students something to be proud of.