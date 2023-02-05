Pell City High gearing up for Winter Cabaret production

There’s comedy and drama, and music and storytelling — all elements of performance that the youth in Pell City High School’s music and theater programs will bring to the stage of the Center for Education and Performing Arts Thursday, Feb. 16, in their Winter Cabaret production.
The entertainment starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students. Audiences will be welcomed for the evening by the display of visual as they enter the CEPA lobby for the occasion.
There are dozens of youth in the lineup, all from the school’s department of fine arts, which includes drama, choral, band and visual arts. Within this group, students are invited to choose what they want to showcase for the event, and there’s no limit to the creativity they’ll show.
That’s what theater teacher Shelby Duke especially likes, giving the students the choice of what they choose to do, which in turn invites interest from other students to tap into the arts offerings at the school.
“I like the idea of the cabaret because it showcases our students’ talents in the arts,” she said. “They can use their strengths in performance, and it’s a good way to show other students who are not in the program what we are accomplishing and how fun the arts are.”
Students who have signed up for the event say they aren’t nervous or stressed about the upcoming performances, either.
It’s ninth-grader Addison Ashley’s first time for being part of the cabaret, and she and her partner for their comedy scene, Nariah Knight, are excited about the show.
“I love theater, and I thought it would be a great way to show talent,” she said. “I’ve never had stage fright.”
The pair were inspired by a segment they saw on YouTube, and will adapt it for their audience.
Carter Bibb chose a monologue from “Spamalot,” Monty Python’s parody of the Broadway musical “Camelot.”
Several other students chose songs or other forms from well-known stage and film productions, including the duo of Cailyn Hill and Anna Claire Hathorn who will lend their voices to the song “For Good” from the musical “Wicked.”
“I hope the students learn how to perform in front of their peers, which sometimes, they think are their harshest critics,” Duke said. “I also hope that each of our art departments can have an increase in interested kids for the upcoming year.”
Cole Castleberry will perform the courtroom scene from the film “Legally Blonde,” and he’s looking forward to sharing his own version of it for cabaret night.
“I love the movie,” he said.
A ninth-grader, Castleberry says he’s done three shows with his theater teacher already.
“And I loved it,” he said.
Ashley said she’s already very taken with her theatrical exposure, and would love to pursue professional acting. She has musical talent, too, playing trombone in the PCHS band.
Duke said the experience of taking part in the cabaret, as well as the other arts offered at PCHS, opens up many doors and opportunities for the youngsters.
“The students are given a little freedom to decide what they can do in the theater department,” she said. “Everything is reviewed by me before they can perform, of course, but this allows them the opportunity to try new things and to understand the process of picking monologues and songs for auditions for colleges or even for applying for jobs.”