Pell City graduate to spend the summer in Malta as part of internship program

Pell City graduate Abigail Minor is heading to Malta this summer for an internship program.
The Auburn University junior will spend 8 weeks this summer working with The Finesse Group, an international public relations and marketing company. Minor said she will be one of only a couple interns the company takes on each year
“I will be working specifically on public relations,” she said,
Minor said specifically she will be helping the Finesse Group on developing international messaging as the company transitions to a more global business. She said the company has traditionally been Europe-centric and is based primarily in the United Kingdom, Malta and Japan.
Minor said the internship is primarily eight weeks of remote work and for the first three weeks of the program she will remain in the United States, but after that she will move to Malta for the remaining five weeks. She said this will allow her to meet in person with her boss and other staff once a week.
Minor graduated from Pell City High School in 2019 and served as her class’s valedictorian. She attends school at Auburn where she studies public relations with a concentration in journalism and a minor in italian studies.
Minor said that it's always been a dream of hers to go abroad even before this opportunity presented itself.
“I knew I wanted to be overseas,” she said. “I have been trying to live abroad for, like, three years now.”
Minor said she's primarily been trying to do that through au pairing, where you stay with a host family in exchange for some childcare or housekeeping duties as part of a cultural exchange. She said COVID-19 has put a damper on those plans and she's glad the internship is offering her another opportunity to go abroad.
Minor said the internship likely wouldn't have been possible without the Auburn International Mentorship Program. The program connected her with Auburn Alumna Kirsten McConnell Grenside, who lives and works in Malta.
“Without Kirsten, I would not have had any of these opportunities,” Minor said.
She said Grenside got her in touch with Finesse Founder and CEO Jo Caruana. Minor said initially she got on a Zoom call and was just chatting with Caruana and by the end of the call, she was being offered the internship.
The internship won't be the end of her adventure either, after the internship ends she will also spend a month with a host family in northern Italy, the same family she had originally tried to au pair with.
Minor said if there is one thing this experience has taught her, it's that timing is everything.
“Everything works out in God’s timing,” she said. “I am over the moon,”