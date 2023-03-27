Pell City Garden Club enters active season

It’s a group that stays very on task, especially this time of year.
The Pell City Garden Club’s 31 active members were very on task March 24, tackling another work day in their Native Plant Walking Trail, which not only beautifies the trail’s area within Pell City’s Lakeside Park, but educates visitors on the state’s native species.
Located just as you enter the park area, it welcomes visitors with a paved walkway and seating along the trail, perfect for browsing through the multiple species of foliage and fauna.
The area was created starting in 2014, when the club determined it would take on the project to enhance the park and add to its appeal.
The trail’s original creators included Liz Starnes, Paul Webb, Dana Ellison and Peggy Hall.
The area includes about two and a half acres, and is filled with approximately 300 native plants of Alabama, said club president Cathy Hudson.
There are flowering shrubs and plants that attract pollinators such as birds, bees and butterflies; a variety of ferns and other shade loving plants, along with trees that call Alabama home environments.
Club members’ work includes clearing and controlling weeds, adding new plants, clearing brush as well as adding the signs and markers used to denote the different plants and to tell visitors about the memorials that have been added to the site.
Their area has grown with interest and work from the St. Clair County Master Gardeners and Metro Bank, who maintain their dedication to the trail area, as well.
“Each organization works dligently to maintain and beautify their section of the walking trail,” Hudson said.
It’s become a popular area where visitors can take photos, whether it’s of the plants and gardens themselves, and it attracts many who are looking for a beautiful backdrop for family and special occasion photographs.
Past president of the club, Liz Starnes, introduced the idea for the Memorial Garden within the trail, which now has 28 dedications to loved ones flourishing, along with a marker that identifies the memorial.
“The garden club works with a family member or friend to guide the process to choose the appropriate plant or tree to memorialize their loved one,” Hudson said.
Club members are also preparing for their yearly plant sale, it’s coming to the 19th Street Recreation Hall April 21 and 22, with an assortment of plants sure to offer new beauty to any landscape.
“In the past, the community has eagerly awaited and generously purchased plants during the sale,” Hudson said. “We greatly appreciate the support shown for this event so the club can expand our community activities.”
The club is also active in the yearly Christmas Lights in the Park event and is in early discussion for a veterans’ transitioning and wellness community home project.
The Pell City Garden Club’s officers and chairs for its projects include Cathy Hudson, president; Linda Tutwiler, vice-president; Shelly Hart, treasurer; Kay Wells, recording secretary; Monica Gray, corresponding secretary; Liz Webb, parliamentarian; Deb Fulwood, plant sale chair; Susann Landen, communication chair; Susan Landen, Christmas in the Park chair; and Kay Wells, Christmas Party chair.
To contact the club with questions or to become a member, you may email pellcitygardenclubinc@facebook.com.