Pell City Fire Department puts new chest compression machines into use

PELL CITY — The Pell City Fire Department has put its new automatic chest compression machines into service.
Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski said the machines, known as the Lucas Chest Compression System, have been distributed to each of the department’s four fire stations. He said the department did in-service training on the use and maintenance of the device last week and the device themselves were in full service Friday.
The chief said the machines will help in the response to cardiac related medical calls where early and uninterrupted chest compressions can increase survival chances.
“The greatest increase in survivability from cardiac arrests is early adequate chest compressions,” he said, referring to studies from the American Heart Association.
According to information from Lucas’ website, the device operates by being strapped to a patient's chest and providing compressions via a motorized suction cup.
Kurzejeski said one of the big advantages is that because it is strapped to someone's chest, the machine can provide compressions uninterrupted. He said manual compressions may sometimes be interrupted while moving through a door or an area inside a house with tight spaces, but this device can limit happening.
The chief added that while the machine generally runs on a battery, in times of specifically long operation it can only be plugged into a normal wall outlet.
Another benefit, according to Kurzejeski, is the device frees up another set of hands that normally would be designated for chest compressions. He said the crew members can be used for other forms of life saving aide such as intubation or starting an I.V..
The four machines were approved by the city council in November and cost a total of $62,898.56 out of the department’s operating budget.
Kurzejeski said the idea for the machines originally came from his staff, who are always looking for new ways to provide better service. He said fire service is a very innovative and technology driven field, and his crew members are always looking to bring that to the community they serve.
“Everyday we try to explore different technologies to provide better patient care,” he said. “The personnel here really go above and beyond.”
Kurzejeski said the chest compression devices are not the only new technology the department is receiving. He said the new aerial ladder truck the department will soon get into service will also improve their operations. The truck will operate out of Station 2 at the Pell City Civic Center, and will be loaded with all of the equipment of a ladder truck, rescue truck, and fire engine. The Pell City Council is also set to approve the 2021 Capital Improvement Budget at this Monday’s city council meeting, which includes a new hydraulic rescue tool for Fire Station 3.
The chief said he feels the city council really supports the department and understands its constant need to keep equipment up to date. He said he and his team appreciate their support.