Pell City Farmers Market announces opening day

PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Farmers Market in Pell City will open for its 12th year May 19 from 1-5 p.m.
According to a news release from County Extension Coordinator Lee Ann Clark, the farmers market will be open every Wednesday, from May 19 through Oct. 13 throughout the growing season, weather permitting.
Clark said Fred Phillips and Brenda Umphrey will serve as this year's Co-Market Managers. She said they already have producer’s lined up for this year and will be offering locally grown produce, honey, brittle, baked goods and fried pies. Clark said the market is growers-only and re-selling is not allowed, meaning products have usually been picked fresh that morning by the producer.
Clark said the market is also a Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher Program redemption site. They also plan to have a weekly giveaway and free tastings each month.
The market will be set-up each week at the Avondale Mills Walking Track, across the street from Pell City's Fire Station #1 on Hwy 78. Just look for all the white tents.
Updates about what will be available at the Market each week, will be available at the St. Clair County “Pell City” Farmers Market Facebook page.
For more information about the market, please contact Lee Ann Clark, County Extension Coordinator, at the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416. She said producers are already lined up for this year and other applicants are not accepted at this time.