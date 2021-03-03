Pell City drug raid leads to 12 arrests

PELL CITY — Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said a raid on a house on Miracle Street in Pell City has resulted in the arrest of 10 adults and two juveniles.
Irwin said officers from Pell City Police Department’s Patrol division, Investigation division, Special Operations, SWAT Team and Drug Enforcement Agent Task Force took part in serving a search warrant on a house the department believed to be a drug distribution site. He said the operation took place Monday.
The chief said officers found marijuana and narcotics on the premises and arrested several people in the house who were in possession of drugs.
Irwin did not give exact figures for how much marijuana and narcotics were recovered during the raid but that it appeared to have been prepared for distribution. He said the drugs found in the house had been broken up into small increments.
Irwin said on the scene, officers arrested:
—Tuskonee Woods, 38, of Pell City for charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia,
—Jalen Swain, 27, of Pell City for charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia,
—Jalya Jones, 20, of Pell City for charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of marijuana first degree,
—Wilshun Keith, 23, of Pell City for charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia,
—Jonathan Woods, 34, of Pell City for charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant,
—Noah Keith, 21, of Odenville for charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia,
—Shanta Ward, 29, of Pell City charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia,
—Alfred Frazier, 43, of Pell City for charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant,
—Kailan Sanders, 28, of Pell City for charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia,
—and Jamie Thomason, 46, of Pell City for charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Irwin said the two juveniles were also taken into custody and referred to Juvenile Court.
He said he appreciates all the work done by the SWAT team and other officers during the operation. The chief also praised narcotics officers for their work in gathering evidence for the initial search warrant.
“I am very proud of the performance of our Pell City narcotic’s officers for gathering evidence and information to obtain a search warrant on this property inside our city where criminals gather to use and distribute drugs,” Irwin said in a news release.
The chief asked that residents with any information on this case to call the police department at (205) 884-3334.