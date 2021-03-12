Pell City Drivers License Office moving to larger office space

PELL CITY — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has announced that its Driver License Examining Office in Pell City will be moving locations.
According to a news release, the agency recently partnered with St. Clair County Commission to relocate the office in Pell City to a refined, more spacious location.
“St. Clair County Commission approached our Driver License Division this past January about relocating our existing office to a different location within the St. Clair Courthouse,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.
“I am pleased to announce the office has moved from a small single room to a renovated area with additional space to better accommodate and serve customers.”
The release said that because of St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning and the commission, as well as information technology personnel from both ALEA and St. Clair County, ALEA’s Driver License Office in Pell City will no longer require customers to line up in the courthouse hallway until they are called into the office.
Taylor said since ALEA’s January 2015 inception, the agency has worked to expand and improve Driver License Division services to meet the growing demands and needs of the citizens of Alabama. Such changes are possible through partnerships with local officials and allow the agency to optimize services for our customers.
The new location will accommodate two driver license examiners who will serve customers daily. Except for commercial driver license road testing, the office will offer all Driver License Division services, including first issuance of STAR ID, along with knowledge testing, road testing and other exam services.
The release said to protect the well-being of all citizens and employees, the agency will continue to adhere to Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidelines concerning hygiene, the use of personal protective equipment and other safeguards to combat the spread of the coronavirus during in-person transactions.