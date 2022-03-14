Pell City discusses, tables definitive city street list

PELL CITY — During its Monday meeting the Pell City Council discussed but ultimately tabled approving a list that would identify which roads the city has agreed to maintain.
During the council’s regular work session and meeting, City Manager Brian Muenger presented the council a list that takes every road in the city limits and labels it as either city maintained, county maintained, private or owned by a subdivision.
The city manager said the list was formed as part of the work done by CDG Engineers and Associates to create a road condition report for the council. A draft version of that report was presented to the council in August and the council used that document to create the city’s 2022 paving project which it approved in December.
While the council’s agenda said this list was related to the paving project Muenger clarified that it was instead meant to be a definitive document that looks at the streets the city currently maintains.
“Back in December we presented a paving list to the council, and as I said, that remains unchanged,” he said. “What we were dealing with tonight is all those other hundreds of road segments that were on the road paving list.”
Muenger said currently the city has to do research to determine if a street is maintained by the city, but this list would make the decisions more clear cut.
“What we were giving tonight to the council was kind of a final list of roads separated by type,” the manager said.
Muenger said the list was a culmination of several hundreds of hours of research by city staff to find exactly which roads the city has accepted or historically maintained.
The council ultimately tabled the list to allow for some further review and clarification of the list. There was some discussion for instance on the status of Wolf Creek Road N.
Councilman Jay Jenkins said that he had always understood the entirety of Wolf Creek Road to be county maintained, yet the list showed it as a city maintained road.
Street Superintendent Greg Gossett and Muenger agreed that the northern segment of the road was accepted by the city. Gossett said he believed it had been accepted in Laurence Field’s administration.
Jenkins said he thought the road had always been discussed as county maintained.
“I think we have discussed it before,” he said, “and I was under the impression that we have alway discussed it as that was a county maintained road.”
Jenkins said that it could have been accepted at some point that he did not remember, but he was under the impression it hadn't been.
Ultimately the council tabled the list to allow the Muenger to look at that issue and allow the council time to look it over more thoroughly.
The only other matter discussed by the council was approving making eight items as surplus. These items included a 1998 Dodge Dakota, a 1998 Ford F-150, a 1995 Ford E-150, a 2012 and 2014 Ford Taurus, a 1976 White’s Motor Corp. generator, and 14 2x4 light fixtures.