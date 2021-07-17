Pell City cuts the ribbon on improvements at Glenn City Park

PELL CITY — The ribbon has been formally cut on the new improvements at Glenn City Park.
During a community event Saturday, the city dedicated a series of improvements to the park, including a new restroom and a resurfaced basketball court.
The new restroom is one of the city’s latest capital improvement projects which was approved by the Pell City Council earlier this year. Much of the city council attended the event including President Jud Alverson, Councilwoman Ivi McDaniel and Councilman Jay Jenkins.
McDaniel opened the event highlighting the fact that having a bathroom installed in the park has been a priority for her since being elected last November. She said she met with some members of the council the week she won her seat and Alverson expressed support for the project, which was then reinforced after she was sworn in.
“After I took the seat I approached the mayor and the city council and everyone was a unanimous yes,” she said. “So it wasn’t just me, I don't want anybody to thank it was just me.”
Mayor Bill Pruitt said that he felt McDaniel was being modest as she had spearheaded the effort along with the District 2 Citizens in Action community group.
She thanked the Parks and Recreation and Street Department that did all the work after the restroom was placed in the park.
The restroom, which is a prefabricated structure made of solid concrete, is a completely new addition to the park which previously lacked any restroom facilities. McDaniel said residents would previously have to leave the park if they or their children had to use the restroom.
“They would have to go back home or find somebody's home to use the bathroom in,” she said. “There wasn’t even a portapotty out here.”
She said the city did have a nearby building on top of a hill near the park for people to use the restroom in but it was not regularly cleaned. She said the new restroom will be maintained by city staff fixing that issue.
On top of the new restroom, Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge and Street Department Director Greg Gossett said their staffs worked together to resurface and replace goals at the park’s basketball court, repaint all of the playground equipment, retreat all the picnic tables and pressure wash all the concrete at the park. The park was also resodded in some places and the playground area has been topped off on woodchips.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the upgrades and updates to the park, which he describes as the only true neighborhood park in the city, is a good example of the kind of projects the city tackles with capital funds.
“It was just a good chance to piggyback off a larger investment to make a series of smaller investments,”