Pell City Council talks possible dog park during regular meeting

The Pell City Council spent part of its meeting this week discussing the possibility of a city dog park.
During its regular meeting Monday the Council heard from Rebecca Berryhill, who addressed the council on the possibility of the city establishing a dog park on city property on 19th Street.
In her request to be on the council’s agenda, Berryhill said she represented a group that had met with the city manager about the possibility of a dog park. She came to the council to request the council allow Park and Recreation Director Bubba Edge to move forward with using $85,000 he requested from the capital improvement budget to establish the park.
The discussion with Berryhill is not the first time the possibility of a dog park has come up for the city. In March, Edge included $85,000 for the establishment of a dog park in his capital project requests for the year. He said at the time that a dog park had been a popular request among residents. Edge said the idea would be to put the dog park on the city’s property on 19th Street to complement the park facilities already there. As an example he said it would allow for parents to walk a dog while children play on the playground.
Ultimately, the dog park wasn’t approved as part of the 2022 capital budget, with the council expressing a desire to look at the legal liability of operating such a facility first.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the project was also not approved because Edge already had several labor intensive capital projects in his section of the budget, such as the expansion and remodel of Kids Kastle. He said the council wanted to allow for time to focus on those projects, but the idea of a dog park hasn't really gone away.
Muenger said because of the way the city looks at capital improvements, namely as a series of requests from each department head, just because it isn't approved the first time it's brought up doesn’t mean it won't be approved later.
He said specifically that he does think the dog park idea is one that could work.
“I think we have a concept that's a very viable concept,” Muenger said.
In other matters, the council:
—Held a public hearing to discuss declaring properties on Martin Street South, Dellwood Drive, Comer Avenue, Third Avenue South at at the Hillstone Vacant lots a nuisance and ordering them abated, the council ultimately approved all the abatements;
—Approved setting a public hearing to discuss public nuisance abatements for properties on Fifth Avenue North, 22nd Street North, 23rd Place North and Walker Street;
—Approved a restaurant retail liquor license for The Tavern of St. Clair on Dr. John Haynes Drive contingent on the restaurant finishing the ABC license process;
—Approved the fiscal year 2022/2023 holiday schedule; and
—Approved agreements with the St. Clair County Commission for central dispatcher services in the amount of $185,428.37, Emergency Management Agency fees in the amount of $7,000 and inmate housing in the amount of $35 a day for each inmate.