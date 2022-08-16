Pell City Council, school system working to increase number of resource officers in schools

PELL CITY — The City of Pell City and the Pell City School System are working together to get more school resource officers.
During last Monday’s city council meeting, City Manager Brian Muenger presented the city council with what he called a framework to increase the amount of SRO’s in Pell City Schools, which he said the school system has agreed to conceptually. He said this framework is a template agreement for how the city and schools could partner on increasing the number of SROs.
“It basically provides for the circumstances in which we would deploy officers, what their tasks are, who they report to and things of that nature,” he said.
The framework was brought up only as a discussion item and not approved by the council, and it also has not been approved by the Pell City Board of Education. Both bodies would need to approve it before it could take effect.
The template agreement also includes a breakdown of funding responsibilities for SROs working in the city. Under the template agreement, the city would continue to pay for the two existing SROs and the five part time public safety aides that help with traffic at schools each morning. Six additional officers, enough for one officer for each of the system’s schools, will be paid for in a 50/50 split by the city and school system. The total cost of the additional officers would be $414,656.89 with each party paying $207,328.45.
Superintendent James Martin said Friday that the school system has been working with the city to bring this agreement together with that cost sharing in mind.
“We are wanting to partner with the city to do what we can to ensure the safety of our schools,” he said. “That's paramount to us. Our mission is to educate but we can't accomplish that mission if it's not in a safe environment conducive to learning.”
Martin said the system plans to fund its part of the new SRO’s through local funds, which have been increasing lately.
“A lot of that is due to the fact of community growth, especially in the retail industry,” the superintendent said, “and we are going to have additional growth within the retail industry pretty soon with the additional commercial development right here next to our board office.”
He said the system also has COVID funds that it can use initially as well.
“We are in a good spot financially to be able to do this right now and also have a plan for sustainability too,” the superintendent said.
Martin said a driving force behind the city and school systems attempted to come to an agreement has been Pell City Police Chief Clay Morris.
“Our police chief, he's been a champion for us trying to get additional SROs and I appreciate that,” the superintendent said. “Clay Morris has been phenomenal in working with us and the city both.”
Speaking at last Monday’s meeting, Morris said he has felt the low number of SROs were a weakness in the police department even when he interviewed for the position, something he made clear to the council during his interview.
The chief said the National Association of School Resource Officers suggests one SRO for every school with more in case of additional factors. Morris also said when talking to school administrators, he is often asked about when the system is going to get more SROs.
“They asked Officer Gray here today, when are we going to get more officers?” he said. “We are constantly asked that question.”
Morris said he also has to balance the needs of the school system with the city's basic need for patrol officers, which he said has not seen staffing level changes in 20 years. He said despite that he could fill some SRO positions quickly if he had the funding.
“I can't give you four, five, six SROs tomorrow, that's not possible,” the chief said, “but, without straining patrol to the point that it would break, I could fill two of those positions tomorrow.”
Morris said despite that he could possibly have some other candidates to fill any other open positions. He said one of the tricky things about SROs is that it takes a certain kind of person to do that specific job. The chief said despite that he would prioritize filling SRO positions first.
“If I tell you what's more important, its putting them in the schools, because we can't afford the outcome if something happens in a school quite frankly,” Morris said. “Everyone hears about Uvalde. That's the big topic. It has been this summer and it is a tragedy, but there's also been, in 2022, 27 other school shootings this year that people don’t just know about.”
He said of those 27 school shootings, 83 people were killed or injured. He said 27 of those people have died and 24 of them were children.
“So when I talk to you about the risk versus the reward or the risk assessment, there is no conversation between patrol and an SRO,” the chief said. “Would I want a patrol, absolutely, I would never say I wouldn't, but the risk is in our schools.”
Muenger said the issue comes down to the city’s responsibility to protect the community and the school board’s responsibility to protect schools. He said the council indicated Monday that it wants to work to make sure that happens.