Pell City Council proceeds with 9 structure condemnations

Condemnation of properties deemed out of accordance with the city’s nuisance ordinance were considered during a public hearing held Monday night, with nine of the 15 structures approved to be demolished.
Among these is Pell City’s Lee Motel, located in downtown Pell City at 17 22nd St. North. The motel was closed by Alabama State Fire Marshal Edward S. Paulk in 2015, and has remained vacant since.
City documents do not reflect the age of the buildings the motel complex includes, but tax records show an addition was made to the site in 1940.
The condemnations are subject to the property owners’ right to appeal the action, said City Manager Brian Muenger.
Two structures, those located at 1206 and 1212 23rd Street North, were demolished by the property owners prior to Monday’s meeting.
Those located at 706 28th Street North, 506 29th Street North, 3312 Tyler Street and 204 Arnett Drive were tabled by the council until Feb. 13, allowing property owners who responded to the city’s notifications until that date to establish their plan for remediation or addressing the state of the structures.
Structures located at 1403 Martin Street South, 113 Third Street North, 501 Wolf Creek Road South, 3803 Stemley Bridge Road, 107 Lakeview Drive, 606 29th Street North, 3303 Stemley Bridge Road, 17 22nd Street North and 2807 5th Ave. North were included in the vote to proceed with the condemnation process.
The process includes notifying property owners of the violations, the requirement to submit a plan for bringing the properties into compliance or other actions to remediate the nuisance ordinance violations prior to final determination. Property owners are also notified of the public hearing date for the city taking action on the properties and are allowed to address the council on the matter at that time.
Council President Jason Mitcham ended the hearing saying the procedures are ones the council has to abide by under established ordinance, and also one it takes seriously and one the council doesn’t consider “fun for anyone.”
“We’re charged with doing the greater good for the city,” he said. “And we try to find a path to remedy the situations.”
The cost for demolition is recovered by the city by placing a lien on the property, which must be recovered before the property can be sold.
Also Monday, the council agreed to rezone approximately 18.9 acres on Water Tank Hill from R-A (Residential-Agricultural) to R-2 zoning, which would allow for a residential development.
Preliminary details for the property submitted to the city include 36 potential home sites or lots, but final plans have not been submitted or approved for a development.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Board gave the request unanimous approval, as did the Council.
City officials also agreed to establish locker rental for Pell City Civic Center members, with fees set at $5 per month or $50 per year. The fees are non-refundable if paid yearly.
The council also agreed to establish a single bank account to track funds received as the city’s part of the state’s Opioid Recovery Fund, a class action suit the city is part of.
The city’s first settlement installment has been received for $21,181, and there will be nine payments to follow.
A total for the payments is not known at this time, and the funds’ use is restricted.