Pell City Council named Joshua Herren as interim police chief

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has named Capt. Joshua Herren as Interim Police Chief during its rescheduled meeting Tuesday.
The council, operating under a slim quorum with only Council President Pro-tem Jason Mitcham and Councilmen Jay Jenkins and Blaine Henderson attending, appointed Herren to the position unanimously.
The appointment came after City Manager Brian Muenger addressed the council about the need to appoint someone as current Police Chief Paul Irwin’s resignation is effective at the end of the month.
Irwin has already taken up his new post as police chief for the city of Leeds but has been splitting his time between the two cities for the majority of the last month to help smooth out the transition.
Herren is a 23-year veteran in law enforcement who has served 20 of those years in Pell City. He said he started working in Anniston, but moved over to the Pell City Police Department early on.
“I’ve lived here since '93, and this is really my hometown,” Herren said.
The captain said he feels that hometown touch and really being part of the community is important in policing.
“I really love the idea that police officers are representative of the community in every possible way,” he said. “So, if I’ve got to go to Walmart and I am going to talk to people there and they know me, and I go to church with people then I bear responsibility to them as an officer more fully.”
Herren said he has served as captain for the department since 2014. He described the role as “the chief when the chief isn't there.” Herren said his duties have been to help handle all the operations of the police department along with the chief.
While Herren is stepping into the role as chief in the interim, he said that he intends to apply for the permanent job as well. He said he thinks he can bring something unique to the table because he already knows all of the officers at the department, and they already know his leadership style and temperament.
Muenger said the city does usually appoint an interim chief when the position is vacant.
“Traditionally, when the position of police chief has been vacated, obviously it's an integral role that we have,” he said, “and it is necessary for the council, given the length of time for advertisement, interviews and things like that, to appoint an interim chief.”
Muenger said earlier during the council's work session that the advertisements of the position would be posted both internally and through organizations such as the Alabama League of Municipalities, Alabama Association of Police Chiefs and the state level affiliate of the FBI National Academy after the beginning of the year. He said the position would be open until filled but there will be soft close on applications after one month. After that point the city’s human resource department will separate qualified candidates from unqualified candidates.
Muenger said the qualified candidates would then be forwarded to the council for interviews and final decisions.
One item approved by the council Tuesday night was several changes to the qualifications needed for a police chief in the position's job description. These changes include changes stating that a bachelor's degree in police administration, criminal justice, law enforcement or a closely related field, have a minimum of four years in the capacity as a lieutenant or higher-ranking supervisor supervising 15 sworn officers and can relocate the city within six months of the higher date.
In other matters the council:
—Held a public hearing to discuss a petition to vacate an undeveloped right of way on Circle Drive West. Noone spoke at the hearing but the council tabled the issue while the city attempts to get consent from neighboring property owners;
—Approved the fiscal year 2020/2021 audit;
—Approved a proposal from the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation to set the city’s insurance premium for calendar year 2022 at $286,373, a $20,685 from the previous year. The increase was largely caused by increases in property values, law enforcement liability insurance cost and an increase in the city’s umbrella liability policy;
—Approved changes to the job description of the revenue coordinator and revenue supervisor positions in the finance department;
—Approved a resolution authorizing an Alabama-specific opioid settlement with Endo Health Solutions. The city will receive $58,947 from the settlement, though after attorney fees Muenger expects net proceeds to be approximately $39,00 that can be used to fight the opioid epidemic;
—Approved change order number 1 For the Dieky Drive project with EEFS, inc in the amount of $5,587.78;
—Approved an agreement with Vulcan Paving for the 2022 paving project to be paid with $2,772,281.63 from the city’s Capital Improvement Budget; and
—Approved the rehiring of retired Pell City Police Sgt. Sam McGuffy as a part time officer at a rate $22.50/hour.