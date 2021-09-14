Pell City Council looks at speeding, access issues on Funderburg Bend Road during regular meeting

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council heard concerns from residents Monday about speeding issues on Funderburg Bend Road.
During the council’s regular meeting, they heard from Davis Glenn and other residents of Funderburg Bend about a rash of speeding in their area.
Glenn said that speeding has been an issue on the road for some time. He said he felt that putting a three way stop on the intersection of Funderburg Bend and Blue Ridge Road, along with previous measures the city has put in place could deter speeders.
“That would give us four stop signs in a half of a mile radius where most of the speeding occurs.” Glenn said.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the city has taken action against speeding on the road as recently as May. He said the city placed a four way stop at the intersection of Funderburg Bend Road and Skyline Drive at the time. Muenger said that after this four way stop was installed the road saw a 9.1 percent decrease in speeding according to a traffic study.
Council President Jud Alverson said the city will continue to work on the traffic issue on the road, which has been an issue for a long time.
“It's been a pain point for as long as I have represented district five,” he said.
Alverson said he and Street Department Manager Greg Gossett have both been out to the area several times to look at issues. He also said the Pell City Police Department has put a lot of effort into policing the area to try to crack down on speeding.
Muenger said he had discussed the possibility of an automated policing solution for Funderburg Bend and other areas of the city with Police Chief Paul Irwin.
“We have talked about, the chief and I, about the potential of using some things like our speed sign to possibly some level of automated traffic enforcement,” the manager said.
Muenger said he wants a solution that works as a force multiplier for city police officers and be able to allow for safer traffic enforcement. He said it is also possible that any automated system would be used for monitoring first, not necessarily automatic citation for speeding.
City Attorney John Rea said any automated system would likely need to be approved by a local bill from the Alabama State Legislature. He said such a bill had been drafted in a previous administration but not passed. Rea said the issue could be brought up again in the next legislative session if the council would like to request it from the city’s legislative delegation.
Glenn also addressed the council about an issue of road access. Glenn said that currently there is only one way to get in and out of Funderburg Bend, which causes some congestion. He proposed the idea of connecting Lakeview Crest Road and Ranch Marina Road in order to create another way out of the neighborhood.
Rea and Muenger both said such a connection could be difficult as while the roads dead end near one another the city does not own the land between them. Muenger said Lakeview Crest Road is also not a city maintained street.
In other matters, the council:
— Held a public hearing on declaring seven properties public grass and nuisances in need of abatement, no one spoke during the hearing and the council approved resolutions ordering the properties abated;
— Approved setting a public hearing on Sept. 25 to access the abatement cost of properties on Hazelwood Drive, 1st Avenue South and Deerwood Circle;
— Approved setting a public hearing for Oct. 25 for grass and weed nuisances of 14 properties;
— Approved a resolution giving final plat approval for a resurvey of a property on Forrest Drive in the Enchanted Hills subdivision;
— Approved a resolution giving final plat approval for a property in the Melanie Carroll Subdivision in Dickey Drive;
— Approved a resolution giving final plat approval for a property in Charter Landing Estates on Charter Lane NE;
— Approved a resolution giving final plat approval for a property located in The Reserve on Lakeview Crest Drive;
— Approved a an agreement with the Middle Alabama Area Agency on Aging for $8,147 from the organization to help fund meals at the city senior center;
— Approved agreement with the Drug Enforcement Agency for reimbursement to the city of $20,207.50 for employee overtime and $400 in monthly fuel costs for a city employee assigned to the DEA Birmingham task force for fiscal year 2022;
— Approved a user agreement with the Logan Martin Lake Protection Association for the use of vendors at its annual car show at Lakeside Park, the event was held Saturday;
— Approved a resolution listing a 2007 Chevrolet 1500, 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, 1998 Chevrolet 2500, Land Pride 6’ Bush Hog, 1992 Freightliner, 1991 Kalyn Lowboy Trailer and 2013 Land Pride BatWing as surplus and no longer needed to municipal purpose;
— Approved a paying $20,000 to the Pell City Board of Education to help pay for promotional cost for the mileage tax increase referendum in November; and
— Approved an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Regional Planning Commission for redistricting services.