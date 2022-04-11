Pell City Council looks at short term rentals during regular meeting

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council spent much of its Monday meeting hearing citizens' thoughts on short-term rental properties.
This type of rental, normally done through services such as Airbnb or VRBO, allow for the rental of an entire house or single room for a short period of time. Such rentals are not currently allowed in Pell City under most circumstances, according to the zoning ordinance passed in 2015.
Despite this, City Manager Brian Muenger said, in a memo to the council, that the rentals have been becoming more common in Pell City in recent months, and the city has received some noise and trespassing complaints related to them.
Mobile Resident David Secor, whose company Francor Properties operates two short-term rental properties in the city, asked to address the council during the meeting on possibly changing the city’s ordinance to allow for short-term rentals. He was opposed during the meeting by several citizens who are against allowing such rental arraignments in their neighborhoods.
Before either side spoke, City Attorney John Rea said short-term rentals, called tourist homes in the zoning ordinance, are allowed as a conditional use for certain types of residential or office districts, but only with express permission from the city’s planning and zoning commission. He added that they are not allowed in the residential 1 or residential 2 zones, which are usually used for higher density neighborhoods like subdivisions. Rea also advised that the council could not take any action on the matter during the meeting either way as changes to the zoning ordinance must originate from the planning and zoning commission, which, of the council, only City Councilman Jason Mitcham sits on.
Secor said that he had no idea he violated a city ordinance by operating the property along with other people operating short-term rentals. He said the renters at his properties simply want to visit the city and bring money into the community. Secor said that none of his guests had any issues with the police department.
“All of our guests are fine folk, they are here visiting the lake or whatever,” he said. “We had no earthly idea that we were doing anything incorrectly.”
Secor said he simply wanted to know what he needed to do to move forward and stay in business.
Local Eddy Collier of Tucker Drive said Secor operates a rental on his street, and he feels the rental causes an unnecessary traffic risk on an already very small residential road. He said the subdivisions' own bylaws also state all houses must be single-family dwellings, with no mention of a commercial property. Collier and another resident said they also worried about extra traffic on the lake and renters not following property safety rules.
Collier was followed by Local Elizabeth Thomason, who manages properties for Francor. She said the property on Tucker Drive is actually a year-long rental not a short term. Thomason also ran over the guidelines that she requires renters to follow, such as no parties. She also said she has not received any complaints about the properties she manages.
One resident also said they felt the rentals could be fine if the ordinance was specific enough.
Ultimately Council President Jud Alverson said he was open to listening, but he didn’t feel like most residents wanted to allow such rentals. He said beyond the business owners, he hadn’t heard from anyone in support of it.
“We are going to have to probably take a look at it and see if there is any change that can be made,” Alverson said. “But it has not gotten any traction.
Mitcham seemed to agree. He said he had some residents reach out in support but that he finds the idea that the city should make a hyper-specific ordinance unworkable.
“The city's job is not to manage short-term rentals,” Mitcham said.
Alverson said ultimately, the council answers to the people, and if they want change, change will come, but he had yet to see where anyone wanted any change on this issue.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved a user agreement with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce for the 2022 Hometown Block Party;
— Approved an agreement with Lake Front Motel for sewer service;
— Approved setting a public hearing for redistricting on May 9, the council did not, however, approve a plan for redistricting, which the city manager said they would need to do before the first public notice date on April 21;
— Approved setting a public hearing on an amendment to the Pell City Land Use Regulations for May 9;
— Approved an agreement with Auburn University’s Government & Economic Development Institute to develop a new Classification and Compensation Plan for the city; and
— Approved an interim pay scale, which will remove the first five steps of the pay scale and add two steps to the end. It will also move every employee two steps up this new scale, which is equivalent to a six percent raise.