Pell City Council hears from opposition to site of new county jail

PELL CITY — During the Pell City Council’s regular meeting Monday, a group of concerned citizens addressed the council on the issue of rezoning property downtown for a new St. Clair County Jail.
The group, headed up by Beth Waggoner and Renee Cramer, gave their opposition to the new county jail set to be built next to the St. Clair County Courthouse downtown.
Waggoner and Cramer urged the council to support historical conservation in the city and vote against the rezoning of property for the jail. In remarks prepared by Waggoner, Cramer highlighted the historic value of the city and asked the council to instead vote to appoint a Historic Preservation Commission. She highlighted that preservation should be a higher priority for the city than a jail.
Waggoner’s son Caleb Hoyle also addressed the council. Hoyle said he was concerned for the safety of people downtown if the jail is built. He said in the past inmates have been released into downtown and committed other offenses.
City Manager Brian Muenger told the council it will hold public hearings on the rezoning for the jail site at its March 8 meeting and the vacation of portions of 18th Street North and First Avenue North during its March 15 meeting. Both matters have already been approved by the Pell City Planning and Zoning Commission.
Muenger said while the city has suggested zoning that is consistent with the courthouse, the city does not have the ability to stop the jail. During his comments he cited the court case of Lane vs. the Zoning Board of Adjustments of the city of Talladega.
In this 1995 case, residents of Talladega asked the city building inspector if they could apply city zoning to a county jail that was proposed in an agricultural residential zone. When the inspector said the county was not bound by the city’s ordinances, the residents appealed, eventually ending up in the Alabama Court of Appeals. The court’s decision found that since the operation of a county jail is a government function city zoning ordinances don't apply.
St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray also said during the meeting that the state constitution is specific in his duties as sheriff, including requiring him to manage and maintain a county jail.
“Outlined in that, the first thing that's mentioned is the obligation and the duty to run a county jail.” Murray said. “It does not specify where that jail is, or how many you may have, that is the duty of the county commission.”
Murray said he did not choose the location of the jail but was committed to giving the city a safe and secure facility or else he would not support it.
County Attorney James Hill III said the county chose Pell City for a myriad of reasons including logistics, security and cost.
Hill said one of the main reasons is the infrastructure at the Pell City site. He said it is next to the current courthouse, close to parking lots already in place and has utilities in place for possible expansion if needed. Hill said the commission wanted a state of the art facility that could handle the county’s current capacity and allow for expansion if needed. He said the property being adjacent to the courthouse is incredibly important as it allows for simpler security of inmates for court appearances.
“The county commission wants to minimize safety and security risks,” Hill said.
Hill also said while there had been statements about the Ashville jail closing when the new jail is in service, the facility will actually be repurposed, possibly as a work release or other facility.
Hill said the commission is committed to continue the use of the Ashville jail as part of the county’s justice system.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved ordinance prohibiting the sale or delivery of Tianeptine with the city limits of Pell City;
—Approved resolution authorizing the purchase of a restroom facility at Glenn City Park from CXT, Inc for $56,343.28;
—Set a public hearing for March 8 regarding the assessment of the 2020 weed abatement liens;
—Approved a resolution adopting the 2021 regional hazard mitigation plan.
—Discussed the need to fill several city board and committee seats;
—Reminded the public that Feb. 26-28 is the Alabama Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.