Pell City council discusses, rejects de-annexation request

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council discussed and ultimately rejected a petition to de-annex property from the city during its regular meeting.
The de-annexation request came from developer Jatinkumar Patel and regarded some property he intends to develop for residential use near Coosa Valley Elementary School.
Patel proposes developing around 66 acres of land, 28 of which are currently within the city limits. He and realtor Sharon Thomas said the plan for the subdivision was actually to annex the entire property into the city, but this plan has hit snags along the way.
"Part of that's county, part of its city, that's been the dilemma from the start," Thomas said. "We wanted it all to be in the city. Mr. Patel wanted to build in the city because of the city's benefits."
She said that all attempts to make that happen have failed.
When asked by councilman Jay Jenkins what the problem seemed to be, Patel replied that the property lacks secondary access from a city-maintained street which is required by city regulations.
Thomas said she and Patel had discussed the possibility of a road near the elementary school but said the system did not want to deal with the extra traffic. She said the development has also run into problems with getting the water service in the city as the property is currently in the New London water service area.
She said since these efforts failed, the development instead looked to de-annex the portion of the property in the city limits.
City attorney John Rea also advised the council on the process for de-annexation during its discussion of the matter. He said that if the council approves the petition, it would then go to the county probate judge to hold a hearing involving all residents, though Patel would be the only property owner in the area. Rea said the probate judge could then affirm the petition or decide there was need to have a city-wide election on the matter at the city's expense. He said that Patel had offered to cover the cost of any election himself, however.
Ultimately the resolution failed without a motion to adopt, but Council president Jud Alverson said he hopes to see a proposal on the development again.
"I think there is desire on the city's behalf to see development, we want to see development as much as we possibly can," he said. "I just think the way this was brought to us, there was just too much risk."
Alverson said if the council allowed the de-annexation, it would lose any say in how the land is developed, something the council did not want to happen.
"I'm the biggest fan of development because I want people to hook on to our water and our sewer, that's how we get that side of city hall solvent," Alverson said. "So I want as much development as we can possibly get but its also gotta be right."
The council president expressed some alternative paths for secondary access to Patel during the council's work session and hopes they can lead to a repackaging of the development proposal.
"I do feel like at some point this will be back," he said. "Hopefully, packaged differently, and we will feel differently about it."
In other matters, the council:
— Set a public hearing for weed and grass nuisance abatements for July 26,
— Set a public hearing regarding the vacation of undeveloped portions of First Avenue North and Parker Avenue for July 26,
— Approved resolution setting a dedicated easement for Alabama Power for the restroom facilities located in Glenn City Park; and
— Approved a water leak credit request of $2,615.73 for the Brotherly Love Lodge on Blooming Light Road