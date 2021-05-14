Pell City Council approves updated job descriptions for most city departments

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved a series of revisions to the city’s job descriptions to make them more compatible with the American’s with Disabilities Act.
During its rescheduled meeting Tuesday, the council approved revisions to job descriptions for the Fire, Parks and Recreation, Police, Street and Utility Departments.
City Manager Brian Muenger said the new descriptions have a substantial increase in detail and now include a physical demands analysis which includes metrics for how often an employee may engage in certain physical tasks. The new descriptions also have more detailed essential functions and environmental conditions.
The city manager said part of these changes were made to help create a more accurate depiction of what job entails.
“When we hire people we obviously want to make sure we are accurately reflecting what is needed in each job, not every job is the same,” Muenger said.
The new descriptions have been developed for the city by Therapy South, who the council originally contracted with in October 2019 to develop the job descriptions and provide pre-employment testing.
Muenger said the city will use these descriptions to help with the physical testing needed before some begins a job or returns to work after an injury.
“We have a duty to make accomodations and this provides us an objective basis to do so,” He said, “and it clears the way for us to basically contract with Therapy South or another provider in the future, if necessary, to perform this type of testing.”
Muenger said while the city does have to make accommodations for some tasks if a person is unable to perform essential functions set by a job deception the city needs to be aware of that before hiring someone. He said the city can accommodate people for tasks they may occasionally have to perform, but not the most essential functions.
Muenger said the new descriptions also allow for set criteria for fulfilling a job description which will allow for greater risk management.
“It gives a more defined scope for both our employees and for the city, and I think it ultimately is going to be a risk mitigation factor,” he said.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved Retail Beer and Wine Licenses for Hop In at 1859 Martin Street South and Texaco Pell CIty BBQ at 410 Martin Street North;
—Approved hiring a custodian at step 10 of the city’s compensation plan;
—Set a public hearing for 16 grass and weed nuisance abatements for June 14 2021;
—Authorized the surplus of a 1990 Ford L8000 Dump Truck, seven hydraulic cylinders, a tire machine, a Honda Generator and a gas heater from the Street Department;
—Held an executive session to discuss matters of real estate and commercial development.