Pell City Council approves two-day Bulls on the Lake contract

PELL CITY — The Pell City Council has approved a contract for an extended Bulls on the Lake this July.
During its regular meeting Monday, the council approved a contract with Mark Hale, the owner of Triple H Bucking Bulls & Rodeo, which puts on the event every year in collaboration with the Pell City High School FFA.
Pell City Parks and Recreation Director Bubba Edge said the event has been a staple of the summer in Pell City for the last five years with only a single hiatus in 2020.
This year's agreement would have the event July 22-23. The event would remain at its normal location on the edge of the Pell City Sports Complex near the shore of Lake Logan Martin. The agreement will have the organizers pay a $1,400 rental fee, $700 for each night.
Edge ultimately recommended approving the agreement.
“It's a good event,” he said. “We’ve never had an issue with it.”
Edge said Hale and the FFA requested a two night event for this year’s event because of the record turnout in the 2021 interaction of the event.
“The crowd last year was just packed, so they are going to cut it into two nights and go Friday night and Saturday night,” he said.
Last July, Pell City FFA Sponsor Laycie Bunt said the event had its highest turnout ever, which she guessed to be at least 2,500 people, to view rodeo events with riders from all age groups. The event includes mutton busting for younger children, where the rider attempts to hold on to a bucking sheep. Older children also participated in a mini buckers competition, where the object was to hold onto a shetland pony. Finally, last year’s main event was 10 registered bull riders with the Premier Bull Riding circuit.
City Manager Brian Muenger said this is not the first time the event has been held over two days, with the last time being in 2018.
“They’ve had a two day engagement before, so it's not without precedent, and we already have an established fee schedule set up,” he said.
Muenger said one great thing about the event is that because of where it sets up the park and sports complex can operate normally until the night of the event.
He said that last year would have been a great year to have a two day event because of good weather and he hopes this year has the same.
One thing Edge did say during the meeting is that he would personally help oversee the vendors for the event as a precaution. Muenger said this was in reaction to a vendor last year not having a city business license as required. He said the precaution is simply to keep that from happening again.
In other matter, the council:
—Heard from Resident George Foreman about the removal of several trees on the city right of way adjacent to his property. Foreman said the roots of the trees are invading his property and he would like to see them removed. Council President Jud Alverson said the city would take a look at the issue to see if the roots are problem and would get back to Foreman;
—Approved the 2021 Rebuild Alabama Act Report showing that he city used $27,117 from Fiscal year 2020 RAA funds and $81,805.55 in fiscal year 2021 RAA funds for the widening and resurfacing project on Dickey Drive;
—Heard a report on the current state of the Dickey Drive Project. Muenger said primarily only final striping and a few punch list items remain and the road is back at full functionality; and
—Alverson led a discussion between the work session and council meeting on the possibility of changing the meeting times for the council. This discussion included all members of the council at different points along with the Mayor, City Manager and City Attorney, but was done in the council chamber publicly in front of residents and the press corp. The council came to the agreement that because of long stretches of time between recent work sessions and meetings the council should amend its ordinance so that meetings begin at 6 p.m. or immediately after the work session which will continue to begin at 5:30 p.m. As such an action would require a change to an ordinance the council decided to take the issue up at its next regular meeting.